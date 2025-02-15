Growing up in Northern Ireland, Brendan Rodgers was always a supporter of Celtic. After a long coaching stint in English football, including three years at Liverpool, he took charge of his boyhood club for the first of two spells in 2016. He spent two-and-a-half years in Glasgow before returning to the Premier League mid-season with Leicester City, leaving the club top of the Scottish Premiership. Four-and-a-half years later he began his second spell with Celtic, where he has remained since 2023.

Rodgers has enjoyed a decorated managerial career in Scotland, winning three Scottish Premierships, three Scottish Cups and four Scottish League Cups, the latest won in December. With 10 total trophies, he is one of the most successful managers in the club's history – only Jock Stein and Willie Maley have achieved more. As a result, it is safe to say Rodgers knows quite a bit about his beloved club, so who better to ask for an all-time Celtic XI? In 2018, the manager was quizzed on that very topic, giving his ultimate Hoops lineup.

However, his task came with a twist – Rodgers was only allowed to name just one of his current players (from 2018) and one from the Lisbon Lions side, the Celtic team which won the European Cup in 1967.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Pat Bonner, Danny McGrain, Roy Aitken, Paul Elliott, Anton Rogan

In goal, Rodgers opted for legendary shot-stopper Pat Bonner. Bonner signed with the club just days before his 18th birthday, remaining for his entire career until his retirement at 38 years old. Throughout his 20-year tenure, he made 641 appearances in all competitions, keeping 253 clean sheets. His trophy cabinet was stacked, including five Scottish Premier Divisions.

Slotting in at right-back is former Scotland international Danny McGrain. The full-back spent the majority of his senior career in green and white, enjoying 17 years with the club. After becoming Celtic’s first-choice right-back, he quickly became regarded as one of the best in the world in his position, making a significant impact at both ends of the pitch. McGrain was part of a side which won seven Scottish Premierships and five Scottish Cups.

On the opposite flank is a left-back who was a particular inspiration to Rodgers. The Celtic boss revealed that he named his son after the Parkhead legend Anton Rogan. Compared to others in this lineup, Rogan did not stay at Celtic Park for long, beginning his career with a five-year stint at the club, but always 'gave everything' and was passionate given that he was fulfilling a boyhood dream. It was a very successful five years, in which he achieved a League and Cup double in 1988.

At the heart of defence, Rodgers selected a centre-back duo of Paul Elliott and Roy Aitken. The pair’s Celtic careers overlapped by just a year, with Elliott joining the club a season before Aitken ended his 15-year spell. The latter made 682 appearances for the side, the fourth-most in club history. Aitken went on to captain the side, helping them to six league titles. Elliott joined the club towards the end of his career, playing just two seasons in Scotland. Despite being there for such little time, he made a huge impact, winning the Scottish Footballer of the Year award in his second and final season.

Midfielders

Scott Brown, Paul McStay, Tommy Burns