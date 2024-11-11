Brendan Rodgers has condemned Celtic fans for disturbing the pre-game minute’s silence, as they chanted in protest at Britain’s ‘hypocrisy’, before they clashed with Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon.

The Glasgow-based outfit retained their position at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings with a 2-0 win, courtesy of goals from Callum McGregor and Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn, but the elation was marred by what occurred during the minute’s silence.

Before a ball was kicked, to mark Remembrance Sunday, both sets of players stood in complete silence around centre circle. Murmurs emerged from around the ground as a tannoy announcement reminded fans of the pre-match gesture.

As Kilmarnock skipper Kyle Vassell then approached the ceremony with a wreath, what followed was booing from the away contingent that was picked up by the pitchside microphones.

Referee Nick Walsh promptly blew his whistle to begin the moment of contemplation, but it was quickly drowned out by the chorus of whistles, boos and chanting from the Celtic fans, who sung about Aidan McAnespie’s death - who was shot by a British soldier in County Tyrone in 1988.

Sky Sports’ Ian Crocker apologised to those watching at home for any offence: “Sorry if you were offended for the disturbance to the silence.”

Ahead of the tribute at Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park, the away contingent held up banners reading: “From Balfour to Starmer, the crimes of the empire live on, Britain is committing genocide in Gaza.”

Thanks to the unrelenting chants, referee Walsh was forced to cut the minute’s silence short with it lasting less than 20 seconds. Speaking after the game, per Sky News, Rodgers touched on the disturbance and suggested that all fans should ‘respect’ the gesture.

“I think if it’s a minute silence, it should be a minute. You guys know the script up here at this time of the year. It’s always a challenge. But if it’s a minute silence, it’s a minute silence. I think we all want to respect that.

The Northern Irish boss continued: “And we understand that some don’t. So, it can be a divisive one. Like I say, I understand but really, my chat is for the football and that’s something else that sits outside of that, sadly.”

McInnes also criticised the away following for their failure to join in the minute’s silence, suggesting that he found it ‘awful’.

A Celtic fans group - named the North Curve Celtic, who were situated where the banners were presented - later took to X (formerly Twitter) to lay out the reasons for their protest.