Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has hinted that Jeffrey Schlupp could be offered a permament stay at Parkhead after impressing vastly in his loan spell from Crystal Palace - having commended the Ghana international on being a 'super professional' in his time so far in the Scottish Premiership.

Schlupp joined Celtic in a last-hour move in the January transfer window, coming after Serie A side Como had taken over Alex Valle's loan deal from Barcelona with the option of a permanent move for the young Spaniard. Although he largely played second-string to Greg Taylor in his first few weeks at the club, Schlupp has impressed recently, starting and scoring against St Mirren at the start of March in a 5-2 win in Paisley to stamp his mark on the side.

Rodgers Fails to Rule Out Jeffrey Schlupp Permanent Deal

The Hoops loanee has done well for the club in his short spell so far

Playing a part in wins over Dundee United and Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, with further appearances in the Scottish Cup against Raith Rovers and Hibernian, Schlupp has slowly become a starting member of the side, owing to his experience in the Premier League where Oliver Glasner called him 'amazing' after a late equaliser vs Fulham last season.

Jeffrey Schlupp's career statistics - record by club Club Appearances Goals Assists Crystal Palace 247 19 15 Leicester City 150 15 9 Brentford 10 6 1 Celtic 9 1 1

However, it was his superb outing against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in February that really got fans talking, doing everything right to shut Vincent Kompany's men out until the last kick of the game in Bavaria as the Hoops agonisingly went out in Germany.

Taylor is out of contract at the end of the season, and although Kieran Tierney is set to rejoin the club on a pre-contract from Arsenal to mark a romantic return to his boyhood side, Rodgers hasn't ruled out a return for Schlupp once his own deal runs out at Palace, by waxing lyrical about his mentality.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jeffrey Schlupp made 20 caps for Ghana, scoring once.

The Northern Irish boss said on Tuesday in his press conference, via The Celtic Way:

"I don’t know [if he will be signed permanently], I think initially it was just to come in and adapt to our playing style and support the squad, and anything further than that we will look at later on down the line. "He’s a super professional. He fits the bill for us. That’s what’s always important with the players that we bring in. His mentality is good, he is a top professional. You see his body, and you see his physicality. At 32 years of age, and that’s because he looks after himself. "So he's adapting really well..."

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-03-25.

