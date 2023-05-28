Leeds United star Brenden Aaronson will go down as a disappointing signing, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The American international undoubtedly has a lot of talent, but it's not been easy for him in England so far.

Leeds United news - Brenden Aaronson

Aaronson signed for Leeds in May of last year from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg for a fee of around £25m, according to Sky Sports.

The report adds that Aaronson scored six goals and provided 10 assists in his final season with Salzburg, helping them lift the Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup.

However, he's not had nearly as much success during his time at Leeds, scoring just once and providing three assists this campaign prior to their game on the final day, as per FBref.

Aaronson was signed by fellow American Jesse Marsch, but the latter was sacked as Leeds manager in February.

The 22-year-old recently spoke about his season, which he admits has been a frustrating one.

He said: "It's been frustrating for me because I'd like to be scoring more. I’d like to be assisting more. I want to help the team as best I can and I put a lot of responsibility on my shoulders at times."

What has Jones said about Aaronson?

Jones has suggested that Aaronson has been a disappointing signing, but it's not all his fault.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Well, it'll go down as a disappointment, but ultimately, I think that the decision makers have to take responsibility for that, because he was signed by a certain manager for a certain style of football and they haven't been doing that ever since.

"There's only so much Aaronson can do in the different roles he's been given."

What's gone wrong for Aaronson?

Looking at Aaronson's game time, he was a regular starter under Marsch and completed a lot of games, but since the American manager has left, his minutes have decreased, as per Transfermarkt.

With Sam Allardyce and Javi Gracia coming in after Marsch, Aaronson is having to adapt to different styles of play, and with the former preferring a rigid, defensive system, it's difficult for an attacking player like Aaronson to flourish.

Journalist Conor McGilligan recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds fans haven't been convinced by Aaronson yet after a difficult start to life in England.

However, at the age of 22, it can't be easy moving to a new country and trying to adapt to a new style of football.