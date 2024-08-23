U.S. national team attacker Brenden Aaronson continued his strong start to the new EFL Championship season with Leeds United , scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

It was Aaronson's second goal of the young campaign, and both of his strikes have earned valuable points for a Leeds side seeking a return to the Premier League . His latest strike turned out to be the game-winner against Sheffield Wednesday, putting his team on the board in the 24th minute.

A sweeping attack started down the right flank, and Aaronson played an important role in keeping the quick transition flowing. He continued to follow the play into the Sheffield Wednesday penalty area, and when the ball popped loose after a sliding defensive tackle, Aaronson knew exactly what to do with it:

Aaronson had previously scored for Leeds in the opening match of the season to salvage a 3-3 draw against Portsmouth at Elland Road. His stoppage time strike was the final blow, clinching a home point and saving his team blushes against a side that was in England's third division just a few months before.

It was the first Leeds win of the season following two league draws and an early elimination in the Carabao Cup at home against Middlesbrough. Aaronson has appeared in all four matches, starting two of them.

Their next match comes on Saturday, August 31 at home to Hull City.

Brenden Aaronson 2024-25 Statistics Date Result Competition Minutes Goals Assists Aug. 10, 2024 Leeds 3-3 Portsmouth EFL Championship (Matchday 1) 18 1 0 Aug. 14, 2024 Leeds 0-3 Middlesbrough Carabao Cup (First Round) 63 0 0 Aug. 17, 2024 West Brom 0-0 Leeds EFL Championship (Matchday 2) 26 0 0 Aug. 23, 2024 Sheff. Wednesday 0-2 Leeds EFL Championship (Matchday 3) 90 1 0 TOTALS 197 2 0

Aaronson Faces Big Season with Leeds

American returns to England after an unsuccessful stint in the Bundesliga

The 23-year-old Philadelphia Union product is hoping for a memorable season in 2024-25 after a bumpy time since a $35 million move to Leeds United ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

That season, Aaronson only mustered a goal and three assists in 40 appearances across all competitions, as Leeds suffered relegation to England's second division with a second-to-last-place finish in the English Premier League thanks to 21 losses in 38 games.

With high expectations following him to England after the big-money transfer to Leeds, Aaronson was supposed to be a major part of the American influence at the club, alongside U.S.-born manager Jesse Marsch and on-loan midfielder Weston McKennie, who is from Texas. But the season didn't go as planned, and Marsch was fired in February 2023, with Leeds condemned to the second tier only a few months later.

The following season, Leeds sent Aaronson on loan to Germany's Union Berlin as the English side sought to offload salaries. But Aaronson's Bundesliga campaign started off slow, and although he later contributed to help the team stave off relegation — Aaronson had two goals and two assists in 38 appearances in all competitions — it wasn't enough for Union Berlin to decide to pay up to acquire him permanently from Leeds.

With questions arising about whether Aaronson could cut it at the highest levels of the European game, the American returned to West Yorkshire-based Leeds United for the 2024-25 season, and he'll want to prove that he can be a difference maker for a team with aspirations of returning to the Premier League. They nearly achieved the feat last season without Aaronson, as Leeds lost the promotion playoff against Southampton.

They'll give it a go again this year with their American attacker hoping to lead them back to the promised land and in the process win over the hearts of the Leeds faithful.

Brenden Aaronson Career Statistics in Europe Season Club Matches (All Competitions) Goals Assists 2020-21 RB Salzburg (Austria) 25 7 5 2021-22 RB Salzburg (Austria) 41 6 10 2022-23 Leeds United (England) 40 1 3 2023-24 Union Berlin (Germany) 38 2 2 2024-25* Leeds United (England)* 4 2 0

* 2024-25 season currently in progress

(Statistics above courtesy of Transfermarkt)