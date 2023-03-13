Leeds United attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson is being targeted by opposition teams, journalist Conor McGilligan has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old has struggled to find his best form since arriving at Elland Road in the summer despite catching the eye with some of his early performances for the club.

Leeds United news – Brenden Aaronson

Aaronson completed a £24.7 million transfer from Red Bull Salzburg back in July, linking up with compatriot and former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch.

The USA international put pen to paper on a five-year contract worth £45,000-per-week upon his arrival in west Yorkshire, but he’s struggled to make the desired impact so far.

A return of just one goal and two assists from his 29 appearances across all competitions highlights Aaronson’s struggles this season.

As per FBref, the hard-working ace has also ranked in just the 36th percentile for progressive passes, 19th for touches in the attacking penalty area, and 11th for non-penalty expected goals among his positional peers over the last year.

Those figures indicate that Aaronson has seriously struggled to impact games as Leeds would have expected when they signed him for such a sizeable fee.

What has McGilligan said about Aaronson?

McGilligan, who runs the One Leeds YouTube channel, has disclosed that he believes Aaronson needs to improve his physicality and athleticism.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “I think in that space, he needs to get better when it comes to decision making.

“I think teams are targeting him and working him out a little bit when it comes to his on the ball activity, which I don't think is great, especially when it comes to passing efficiency.

“But I think his physicality, and as I've mentioned before, his athleticism really, really needs to improve at the end of the season. I think that's going to benefit him massively.”

Who do Leeds play next?

Leeds are firmly involved in the Premier League relegation battle at this moment in time and are facing the prospect of plying their trade in the Championship once again next term.

The Whites are set to take on fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux over the weekend in their final fixture before the international break.

A jam-packed April schedule could then determine the fate of Javi Gracia’s charges as they are going to face Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Fulham, Leicester City, and Bournemouth.

Aaronson will surely be hoping he can transform his fortunes sooner rather than later and help Leeds climb up the top-flight standings.