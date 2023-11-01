Highlights Brennan Johnson faces tough competition for a place in Spurs' starting XI, but he impressed with his limited game time against Crystal Palace.

With limited opportunities to impress due to Tottenham's lack of European competitions, Johnson will have to stay patient and seize his chance when given the opportunity.

Postecoglou may consider starting Johnson against struggling Chelsea, especially if Richarlison's inconsistent form continues.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Brennan Johnson hasn't been given a consistent run of games to try and impress, and journalist Paul Brown has shared the internal feeling that Ange Postecoglou has about the forward, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Postecoglou has plenty of options to choose from in attack, which has made things difficult for Johnson in the opening few months of his Spurs career. The north London club are also flying high at the top of the Premier League and are yet to lose in England's top flight, so the current formula is working wonders at Hotspur Way.

It's been a tricky start for Johnson at Spurs

Johnson made the move from Nottingham Forest during the summer transfer window, signing for Postecoglou's side for a fee of around £47m, per The Guardian. The Welsh international is currently competing with Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, and Manor Solomon for a place in the starting XI, so it's not been easy for him to break into the team.

The young winger was impressive during his time with the Tricky Trees, so Spurs' interest shouldn't have come as a surprise, despite the options Postecoglou has at his disposal.

Brennan Johnson - Premier League - Nottingham Forest Stats Appearances 40 Goals 8 Assists 3 Yellow cards 6 Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt

The 22-year-old has started just one game in the Premier League so far for Spurs, playing a total of 110 minutes, per FBref. Johnson was given a run out against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on the weekend, and Postecoglou was full of praise for the winger on Friday for the work he's been putting in on the training ground...

"Brennan was great. He's had to be patient as he's had a couple of setbacks obviously so we haven't really seen him in any consistent game time or training time but the last couple of weeks he's worked hard at training."

If Johnson can continue to work and prove his fitness on the training ground, then there is no reason he can't become a regular starter at some point. Solomon is currently on the treatment table and Richarlison has shown signs of inconsistency so far this season, so there's no reason that Johnson can't work his way into the starting XI, as long as he stays fit.

With Spurs not competing in Europe and already out of the Carabao Cup, the opportunities for Johnson to impress are going to be limited. As a result, he will have to grab his chance with both hands if Postecoglou gifts him another start in the Premier League.

Brown has suggested that Johnson will have to bide his time for now and stay patient. The journalist adds that Postecoglou is happy to stay patient and not expect too much from him in the early part of his Spurs career, after he joined the club late in the window and has had to adapt to new surroundings. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"It does look like Brennan Johnson will have to bide his time. I'd love to see him get a run of games. I think he'll get minutes here and there but I don't think he's going to be a regular starter anytime soon. He came in quite late in the window and he's having to learn a new role. This is a step up for him in his career and there is a lot of competition at Spurs for positions, so I don't think anyone's expecting too much too soon from him really. Postecoglou is quite happy to be patient with him. It looks like he's going to have to be pretty patient too. Because he'll get chances but I don't think he's going to be a regular starter anytime soon."

Ange Postecoglou could give him a start against Chelsea

Spurs face Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea next Monday as the north London club look to extend their unbeaten run and remain top of the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if Spurs make any changes from the side that defeated Palace at the weekend.

One player who was relatively uninspiring for Spurs at Selhurst Park was Richarlison. The Brazil international was substituted in the 63rd minute after being dispossessed four times, failing to complete both of his attempted dribbles and losing nine duels, per FotMob. This could be the ideal opportunity for Postecoglou to unleash Johnson, against a struggling Chelsea side.

