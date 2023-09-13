Highlights Brennan Johnson's arrival at Tottenham provides the team with another dimension going forward, despite primarily playing out wide.

Johnson may have to wait his turn and be an impact player for now, potentially coming off the bench against tired defenders later in games.

Spurs may look to sign a long-term replacement for Harry Kane, with Brentford's Ivan Toney being a potential target in January.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Brennan Johnson will be hoping to make his debut for the club this weekend, and journalist Dean Jones has outlined what he thinks Ange Postecoglou's plan for him will be against Sheffield United, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Welsh international faces some serious competition in Spurs' attacking line, even without Harry Kane.

Johnson signed for Spurs late in the summer transfer window for a fee of around £45m from Nottingham Forest. The 22-year-old moved to north London on deadline day, with Postecoglou looking to bolster his front line after losing Kane to Bayern Munich. Although Johnson primarily plays out wide rather than through the middle of attack, it gives Spurs another dimension going forward.

Speaking after deadline day, Postecoglou explained the thinking behind bringing in the former Forest winger...

“He's just another exciting young player. He's a real threat in the front third, he's different from what we've already got, he's young and ambitious. It's no secret that's the model for me. It's just as much about the person as well as the footballer, and looking at him he's going to fit in really well with this group. He's ambitious and hungry and wants to take his game to the next level. The technical and the physical attributes he has, he should fit in really well.”

Last time out, Spurs defeated Burnley by five goals to two, with Son Heung-min scoring a hat-trick whilst playing in a number nine role. Manor Solomon and Dejan Kulusevski made up the rest of the Spurs attack, with Richarlison settling for a place on the bench. Competition for places could make it difficult for Johnson in the opening few weeks of his career at Hotspur Way.

Brennan Johnson - Premier League Stats Appearances 40 Goals 8 Assists 3 Yellow cards 6 Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt

Johnson isn't the most prolific of forwards, and at the age of 22, it could take him time to adapt to new surroundings in the capital. Many Spurs fans would have been surprised at the lack of a centre-forward signing after Kane departed, but Johnson has played in this role a reasonable amount during his career.

Of course, replicating the goals Kane produced in a Tottenham shirt will be a difficult task for the Welshman, but he has plenty of time to develop and progress at his age. Spurs have spent a lot of money in the past on failed signings, particularly after selling Gareth Bale to Real Madrid, so they will be hoping Johnson doesn't fall into that category after losing Kane.

Johnson might not be a starter at the moment - Dean Jones

Spurs are one of the most in-form teams in the country, sitting just behind Manchester City in the Premier League table. Making too many changes in the side won't be of interest to Postecoglou, and Johnson may have to wait his turn.

Jones has suggested that Johnson might be considered an impact player for now. The journalist adds that the best way to use him at the moment could be against tired defenders later in games. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I've got a feeling he might still start on the bench and be looking to make an impact later on in the game. I feel like because Spurs have been doing well in the format that they've had going, Postecoglou might be tempted to continue with that. And then allow Brennan Johnson to come into the game later on, have eyes on how the game is panning out, where he's going to get the most joy, where the spaces are going to open up for him to exploit. And his directness too, later on in the game, when Sheffield United are tiring. I feel like that's probably going to be the best way to use him at this stage. But it'll be interesting. He's got a decision to make."

Will Tottenham still look to sign a number nine?

Of course, the summer transfer window is now closed, but it certainly wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Postecoglou and his recruitment team joining the hunt for a striker in January. Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs are beginning to explore the possibility of signing Brentford's Ivan Toney.

With the England international unavailable until January due to receiving an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules, it could make sense for the north London club to go all out for Toney as their long-term Kane replacement.