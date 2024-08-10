Highlights Fabio Carvalho set to leave Liverpool for Brentford this summer, excelled on loan at Hull City.

Carvalho drew interest from multiple Premier League clubs, Brentford agrees to €20 million deal.

The attacking midfielder will join Thomas Frank's side immediately for pre-season, expected to compete for a place in the starting lineup.

Fabio Carvalho is set to leave Liverpool to join Brentford this summer, according to A BOLA.

The Portugal under-21 international excelled on loan in the second half of last season at Hull City, scoring nine goals and registering two assists in 20 Championship appearances. This excellent form has prompted interest from a host of Premier League clubs, with Southampton said to have had a bid worth £15 million rejected for the attacking midfielder, who was dubbed an "amazing talent" by Jurgen Klopp in the past.

Now, however, a move to West London appears to be on the cards, with the Bees agreeing a deal worth €20 million for Carvalho. The 21-year-old will sign a deal that will keep him at the Brenford Community Stadium until 2029, and join Thomas Frank's side immediately for pre-season.

The former Fulham man is expected to compete for a place with the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Kevin Schade, in behind the striker, which could be either new signing Igor Thiago or Ivan Toney, who continues to be linked with a move away.

Medical Due for Carvalho in days

Player has agreed personal terms

Reporting after A Bola's initial report, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the player has already accepted a move to the G-Tech Community Stadium and will undergo a medical in the coming days.

Carvalho has shone while on pre-season duty with the Reds this summer, scoring against both Arsenal and Manchester United but he found himself way down the pecking order of the Anfield attack.

Mohammed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott all sit above him in the ranking, and the Portugal youth international wants to play more regularly after shining while on loan at Hull last season.

Fabio Carvalho Championship Stats 2023/24 Games 20 Goals 9 Assists 2

Reports from the BBC claimed that Carvalho was interested in working under Russell Martin at Southampton, but a deal to take him to west London was clearly too good to turn down.

It was reported earlier in the summer that the Reds wouldn't consider another loan move for Carvalho but were open to selling him for a considerable fee, which Brentford have now agreed to pay to bring him in.

Liverpool Pushing for Martin Zubimendi

The Spaniard is deciding if he wants to join

While Carvalho looks set to depart Anfield, Arne Slot is keen to make the first signing of his Liverpool tenure by bringing in Spaniard Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

The central midfielder has been identified as the top target for the number six position this summer with the club willing to pay his £51million release clause, but there are conflicting reports about his desire to move.

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has suggested he is keen on the move while reports in Spain say he has "many doubts", and the Kop are being forced to remain patient on a deal until a final decision is made.

