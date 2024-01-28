Highlights Brentford secures a high-profile deal to sign Norwegian talent Antonio Nusa for over €30 million.

Nusa has shown great potential with four goals and three assists this season and four international caps.

The signing of Nusa is a smart move for Brentford, especially with doubts surrounding Ivan Toney's future at the club.

Brentford have reached an agreement with Club Brugge to sign promising Norwegian talent Antonio Nusa, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has confirmed, with him poised to join the Bees at the end of the current campaign.

Scandinavian forwards are all the rage nowadays – with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland making the Premier League look simple, while Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United was signed for £72 million over the summer transfer window.

The latest to snare a high-profile move to England’s top tier is Nusa. Recently linked with Tottenham Hotspur, the 18-year-old is in line to move to the Gtech Community Stadium for a fee north of €30 million (£25.64 million), according to Romano.

"Deal in place for fee in excess of €30m package. Green light ready also on player side, he’s staying at Brugge until June then join Brentford in June. Time for formal steps now."

The 2005-born winger has recorded four goals and three assists in 28 games this season but has also impressed at international level with four Norway caps already under his belt at such a tender age.

With Ivan Toney's future at the club in serious doubt upon his return after an eight-month hiatus, securing the services of a young and promising superstar in Nusa is a wise move for Thomas Frank and Co.

Nusa deal a massive blow for Tottenham

The north Londoners were interested in the teen

Such is the modern world, a host of Premier League teams - especially Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham - had their ears pricked by the prospect of Nusa enriching their ranks, though, as Romano has confirmed, it is Brentford who have won the race for his signature.

The north Londoners seemed to be the leading contenders to sign the teenage sensation, with transfer insider Dean Jones recently telling GIVEMESPORT that, despite there being no apparent breakthrough in negotiations, Spurs were expected to reach an agreement with the Belgian club for Nusa before Thursday's deadline.

Nusa 23/24 Statistics vs Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa Player Nusa Mbeumo Wissa Appearances 6(10) 15 18(1) Goals 3 7 4 Assists 2 3 1 Shots per game 1.7 2.7 2.3 Pass success rate (%) 81.4 76.1 72.2 Dribbles per game 2.5 0.8 0.7 Tackles and interceptions per game 1.5 1.1 1.2 WhoScored rating 7.02 7.10 6.82 All statistics per WhoScored - (correct as of 28/01/24)

Fellow capital club West Ham United had also joined Tottenham and Brentford in the pursuit of Nusa, though it is the latter who have come out as victors. Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that a deal at the end of the season is the most likely eventuality in terms of sealing Nusa - and that has been the case. The Italian journalist has confirmed that he will move to England from Belgium at the end of June, which will allow Frank and his back room staff to re-jig their squad ahead of his long-awaited arrival.

Nusa's career thus far

He's already a four-cap Norway international

Despite being the tender age of just 18, the Langhus-born star has already chalked up 64 senior appearances for his current employers. In that time frame, he has scored seven times and notched a further four assists. Granted, his return is not enough to set the Premier League alight, but his development in years to come is one to keep an eye out for.

Having progressed through Norway's youth set-up, he is now a fully-fledged member of the senior side with four appearances and one goal added to his bright CV. Having the likes of Martin Odegaard and Haaland to learn from will only boost his career tenfold once he arrives in London and gets used to the hustle and bustle of English football.

Nusa made his senior international bow aged just 18 years, 4 months and 21 days and has been coined as a future superstar for Stale Solbakken's side - and now that he has the chance to become a household name in one of the most watched divisions in the world, the world is his oyster.