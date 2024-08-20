Brentford and Wolves are "battling" to sign Burnley sensation Dara O'Shea in a £15million deal, according to The Mirror.

The Republic of Ireland international has been linked with a move away from Turf Moor on a regular basis this summer following their relegation to the Championship after just one season in the Premier League.

But O'Shea clearly stood out as one of the top performers and the central defender has now emerged as a top target for both Thomas Frank and Gary O'Neil ahead of the August 30th deadline.

Burnley want £15million to let him leave

O'Shea was a major signing for Vincent Kompany's side last summer, joining the Clarets in a deal worth £7million from West Brom.

But amid interest from Brentford, Wolves and even Scottish champions Celtic, Burnley now want more than double that amount to lose the 25-year-old who is also capable of playing at right-back.

During his time at The Hawthorns O'Shea was described as "unbelievable" by Slaven Bilic and he carried that form into the Premier League with Burnley, but he couldn't stop them from being relegated despite his top performances.

Dara O'Shea Premier League 2023/24 stats Games 32(1) Goals + Assists 3 + 4 Interceptions 35 Blocks 41 Tackles 39

Wolves are also interested in a move for the defender after losing Max Kilman to West Ham United and former boss Julen Lopetegui, with Gary O'Neil a big fan of O'Shea.

According to journalist David Anderson the Clarets want £15million for him to let him leave before the August 30th deadline, and both Brentford and Wolves are now "battling" to beat the other to his signature and get a deal over the line.

Wolves Table Offer for Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal reluctant to sanction loan move

With Gary O'Neil keen to bolster his squad in the coming days before the transfer window closes, Wolves have now tabled an offer to Arsenal to sign goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The England international has found himself as understudy to David Raya at The Emirates following the Spaniard's move from Brentford, and wants to leave for more regular first-team football this season to aid his attempts at taking over from Jordan Pickford for the national team.

According to David Ornstein, the Midlands side tabled a loan with an option to buy the 26-year-old and cover most of his wages. A deal is expected to be difficult to do due to the finances involved, but Wolves are hopeful of getting a transfer done before the August 30th deadline, with talks with the Gunners ongoing.

Wolves also have an interest in Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, with the club open to allowing current number one goalkeeper Jose Sa to leave should they be able to replace him first with one of the England shot stoppers.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.