Brentford defender Ben Mee has bravely released his PFA Team of the Year on Twitter, and jokingly stated that pelters are on the way, anticipating some abuse for his choices in his XI.

Without wasting time, let's dive right into the 11 he chose, starting from the back and making our way forward.

Ben Mee's Premier League Team of the Season

He included Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope, who most fans will think is well worth it as, alongside Liverpool's Alisson, he has been one of the best 'keepers in the Premier League this season.

The biggest point of contention with Mee's selection could be the two central defenders selected by him as he has gone for Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhães and Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk.

Brighton have had an outstanding season and captain Dunk has been at the heart of the defence from the start, providing leadership and quality performances. However, the performances of John Stones for Manchester City this season or even Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United before his injury cannot be overlooked.

Gabriel, meanwhile, has had a shaky end to the season himself, and some might argue that William Saliba has been a better central defender for the Gunners this season. Newcastle's Sven Botman could also be considered after his stellar campaign.

The other two choices Kieran Trippier and Nathan Ake are no-brainer choices at right-back and left-back respectively, with the latter proving to be a complete defender able to perform at a high level in a back three as a wing-back or a traditional centre-back when required.

In midfield there is an argument for Casemiro, who changed fortunes for Man United in midfield this season with his performances, or Rodri, as options in midfield, but the picks of Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, both of champions Manchester City, and Arsenal's playmaker Martin Odegaard seem the obvious choices.

Martin Odegaard in Arsenal 4-0 Everton.

The attacking choices consist of Erling Haaland, who has been magnificent in his debut season in the Premier League, Harry Kane, whose goal scoring despite being in a struggling Tottenham team is highly impressive, and Bukayo Saka, whose contributions in attack were a big reason for Arsenal being in the title race for most of the year.

Overall a very strong lineup of players selected by Ben Mee for the PFA Team of the Year.