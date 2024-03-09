Highlights Brentford have scored against Arsenal, after Aaron Ramsdale had an absolute howler.

Despite a comfortable first-half, Ramsdale's blunder led to an equalizer right before halftime.

The keeper's calamity in stoppage time involved a failed clearance, resulting in a bizarre goal for Brentford.

Aaron Ramsdale has certainly not helped his cause at Arsenal, after he had an absolute howler that handed Brentford an equaliser out of nowhere. The goalkeeper replaced David Raya against the Bees, with the Spaniard unavailable due to the fact he's currently on loan from Thomas Frank's side, and while it should have been the perfect opportunity for Ramsdale to stake a claim for the number-one spot at the Emirates, he actually made things worse for himself with an absolute howler in the first half.

The Gunners dominated large portions of the first half and took the lead through a Declan Rice header inside the first 20 minutes. It was a comfortable 45 minutes, and they probably should have scored at least one more goal, but rather than go into the half in front, they went in on even footing after Ramsdale had a nightmare right before the interval.

Ramsdale Kicked the Ball Against Wissa and It Deflected Into His Own Goal

The Goal Came Right Before Half Time

Despite having very little to do in the half, Ramsdale had a calamity deep into stoppage time. With the ball at his feet, the Englishman took too long clearing it, allowing Wissa to get in the way. The ball then ricocheted off of the Brentford forward and bounced into the open Arsenal goal. The former Sheffield United man looked like he wanted the ground to open up and swallow him in the moment.

It was the worst possible scenario for Ramsdale, who has spent large portions of the season watching on as David Raya usurped him in the Arsenal lineup. Having been handed the opportunity to play today in the Spaniard's absence, he's only re-enforced the belief that Arteta was right to go with his teammate instead.

The Goal Ultimately Meant Little

Arsenal Came Back and Won the Game

The mistake ultimately didn't matter as Arsenal came back in the second half and won the game following Kai Havertz's late winner. The Gunners are embroiled in a three-horse race with Manchester City and Liverpool, and the result could prove to be an absolutely massive one.

The German popped up when it mattered most and spared any blushes that Ramsdale may have had earlier in the contest. With things so tightly contested at the top of the table, Arsenal can't afford to drop any points right now, and the manner in which they rallied, overcoming a setback like the goalkeeper's blunder and still coming away with all three points is a very promising sign for the future.