Brentford and Fulham have both expressed an interest in Mexican international Johan Vasquez as recruitment departments at the Gtech Community Stadium and Craven Cottage make preparations for the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old centre-back has been an important player for Genoa this season, making 26 appearances in Serie A and scoring twice.

The former Monterrey man is believed to be content to stay with his current employers, and is contracted until 2027, but offers in excess of £17m could be entertained this summer.

Bees and Cottagers Talking to Vasquez Camp

Premier League rivals facing competition for summer agreement

Genoa are not actively planning for an exit, and the Italian club are yet to receive any formal enquiries, but Fulham and Brentford have made contact with the Vasquez camp and scouted the player multiple times this campaign.

The domestic counterparts face competition from Atalanta and Juventus, and there is understood to be interest from the Bundesliga as well, threatening to leave Bees boss Thomas Frank and Cottagers chief Marco Silva with a battle to convince him to join.

Genoa’s hope is Vasquez stays for at least another season, but should he not sign a new contract, they may be willing to engage. Although nothing is advanced, Vasquez is believed to be open to a Premier League move. But the two Serie A suitors could offer Champions League football next season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Johan Vasquez made 12 clearances and got his name on the scoresheet during Genoa's draw with Empoli last weekend

Genoa already sold Radu Dragusin to Tottenham Hotspur in January 2024 for a fee of €25m, with a further €5m in add-ons. Sporting director Marco Ottolini has developed an excellent reputation as a tough but fair negotiator, who will not usually stand in the way of players departing for the right price. This was the case with Dragusin, with Genoa sanctioning the Spurs sale despite receiving a higher offer from Bayern Munich.

Vasquez scored an important late equaliser as Genoa drew 1-1 with Empoli last weekend. It leaves them in 12th in Serie A, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

The Brentford and Fulham target has won 29 caps for Mexico and is targeting a place in their 2026 World Cup squad on home soil. He was picked for the 2022 World Cup but did not get any minutes on the pitch in Qatar.

Vasquez is an intelligent defender, who reads the game extremely well and wins his fair share of aerial duels. He has also been working on his ball-playing skills to try and become an all-round defender. His improvement over the past year in this area has led to interest from several top European clubs.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 03/03/2025

