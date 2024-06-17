Highlights Brentford stand firm on the £60m price tag for striker Ivan Toney.

Man United and Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing the England international this summer.

Toney's current deal with Brentford expires in just 12 months.

Brentford are unwilling to lower their demands for striker Ivan Toney despite interest from Manchester United and Tottenham this summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Bees, who have recently lowered their valuation of the England international, are set to stick to the £60million price tag for Toney this summer.

Man United and Tottenham both value the 28-year-old at £40million and would be willing to strike a deal in this region, according to GMS sources.

It remains to be seen if Brentford are willing to cash in for less on Toney this summer as he approaches his final year of contract – the Bees risk losing him for free next year.

Last season, Toney came back from an eight-month ban after he breached FA betting rules and helped Thomas Frank's side survive in the Premier League as Brentford finished 16th.

His return to football saw Toney, who has been described as 'extraordinary' by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, regain a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad as he jetted off to Germany with the Three Lions for Euro 2024.

Brentford Reluctant to Lower Toney Demands

Amid Premier League interest

According to GMS sources, Brentford are unwilling to lower their £60million asking price for Toney – Man United and Tottenham face an uphill battle to secure the 28-year-old's signature this summer.

After almost a season of absence, English clubs are currently unlikely to meet Brentford's demands for Toney, who scored just four Premier League goals last campaign.

GMS sources have revealed that Toney has ambitions in his club career that are likely to be enhanced by spending this summer in the England camp alongside some of the biggest players in world football.

Earlier this year, Brentford manager Thomas Frank admitted that Toney is likely to be on the move this summer after his suspension prevented him from securing a big-money move last year.

Toney, who bullied Lisandro Martinez when Brentford beat United 4-0 in 2022, went on to make 141 appearances for the Bees, scoring 72 goals and registering 23 assists.

Ivan Toney Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Premier League 17 4 2 363

Man United Target a New Striker

Alongside Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are targeting a new striker signing this summer to provide backup for their starlet Rasmus Hojlund next season.

The Denmark international has enjoyed a promising start to life at Old Trafford, scoring 16 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions last season – he was United’s top scorer.

Injuries to Anthony Martial meant Hojlund was Erik ten Hag’s only option up front for most of the season, while captain Bruno Fernandes was also deployed as a false nine.

Linked with a move for Toney, United are seeking to add an experienced name to their ranks this summer in a bid to bounce back after finishing eighth last season, their worst result in Premier League history.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-06-24.