Pre-season is always a dreaded time of year for professional football players and those that represent Brentford may have the most difficult time of all Premier League sides.

All the hard work done to get rid of any damage done during the holiday post-season is to ensure each player is in the best condition possible when the new season rolls around.

The excitement to play competitive games begins to kick in, but there is a glaring obstacle in the way.

That obstacle being the amount of running and hard graft the players are asked to put in for several weeks beforehand.

Last season, footage went viral of Tottenham players such as Heung-min Son struggling to cope with the rigorous training drills.

We may have a new version of that with Brentford being the team in question on this occasion.

Brentford players struggle through pre-season session

Thomas Frank is seen at the beginning of a training video posted on Twitter, being in the fortunate position of overseeing the drill, rather than having to take part.

The '1k test' is quite easy to understand, with the players having to run back and forth until they have travelled for a full kilometre.

The aim is to complete the drill as fast as possible, and the players get underway in very swift fashion.

As the fatigue and rustiness begins to catch up with them, you can see the energy drain out of them.

By the end of the session, players are all laying flat out on the ground, gasping for their breath back.

New signing, Kevin Schade, is among the players seen struggling after the intense running.

Who was the fastest Brentford player in the '1k test'?

The answer to this question is a name that may not be known to many Premier League fans.

Danish midfielder - Mads Bidstrup - was announced as the winner with an exceptional time of 2 minutes and 57 seconds.

STATSports on Twitter have reminded everyone that changing of direction is also involved in this exercise and this makes Bidstrup's time look even more impressive.

The account also adds that anything below three minutes is an extremely impressive result, so hats off to the midfielder.

While international players are still absent for most clubs in the division, being named the winner against any of your peers in such a demanding drill is impressive.

Will it be enough to convince Frank to hand the young man some more minutes in the first-team in the upcoming season, following a couple of loan spells away?