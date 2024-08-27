Brentford striker Ivan Toney has told Al-Ahli he wants to make the move from the Gtech Community Stadium, having been given a Monday deadline to make a final decision.

The 28-year-old had already verbally agreed financial terms on a three-year contract worth around €60m, but Saudi dealmakers wanted guarantees he had also accepted the project.

The deadline was set for Monday to allow Al-Ahli the chance to move on to other targets should Toney not give the green light, and to avoid a scenario where the Saudi Pro League club were waiting to determine if a late bid came in from a European suitor. And on Sunday, Al-Ahli also made a bid for Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen, who ideally wishes to stay in Europe.

Toney does still have European suitors, but Al-Ahli are currently the only club negotiating with Brentford and believe the England international will make the switch if a fee is agreed.

Saudi Pro League vice-chair Saad Al-Lazeez and sporting director Michael Emenalo are leading negotiations. A bid of up to £35m, including add-ons, was rejected two days before Brentford's opening-day Premier League loss to Crystal Palace. Toney was left out of the matchday squad and hasn't featured for the Bees since.

The Saudi Pro League window shuts on September 2, so an agreement does not have to be reached by this Friday, but officials are keen to agree a package quickly in order to avoid the risk of a late swoop by a European club.

Ivan Toney's statistics at Brentford Appearances 141 Goals 72 Assists 23 Yellow cards 30 Sent off 1 Statistics correct as of 27/08/2024

Toney has verbally told Saudi Pro League officials he will make the move to Al-Ahli if a club-to-club agreement is reached, but there is caution with a flurry of activity expected in the final days of the window.

Al-Ahli are prepared to pay around £42m (€50m), while Brentford want £50m. The Bees do wish to sell Toney, though, and it is possible their asking price will drop between now and the close of the window.

Al-Ahli will now make a second and formal bid. It's understood they were waiting on Toney's final decision before doing so.

