Brentford star Ivan Toney will have to make a decision on whether to bring the curtain down on his Gtech Community Stadium career in the coming hours as Al-Ahli have made it deadline day for him to give a final answer on whether he is prepared to head to the Saudi Pro League, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Bees have not been afraid to splash the cash during the summer window, with Sepp van den Berg becoming the latest recruit when he completed a £25million switch from Liverpool last week, but boss Thomas Frank is in serious danger of his seeing his attacking options decimated ahead of travelling to Colchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Toney has been left out of Brentford's squad for their opening two Premier League fixtures of the season, due to ongoing speculation over his future, and it is becoming increasingly likely that he has made his final appearance for the west Londoners as he sets his sights on embarking on a fresh challenge.

Al-Ahli Put Pressure on Toney to Give Answer

Saudi Pro League side seeking final call from England international

It is deadline day for Toney as Al-Ahli have asked for a final answer on a potential move by the end of Monday, according to GMS sources, and negotiations involving Saudi Pro League vice-chairman Saad Al-Lazeez and sporting director Michael Emenalo have taken place in London as they aim to wrap up the deal.

The striker has entered the final 12 months of his Brentford contract, which allows him to pocket £20,000-per-week at the Gtech Community Stadium, and his suitors are aware that his current employers are desperate to avoid the possibility of seeing him walk away as a free agent at the end of the campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that Toney has already agreed to the terms on offer at Al-Ahli, but his desire to continue assessing his options instead of giving the move the green-light - along with Brentford's determination to secure £50million - has resulted in the Middle Eastern outfit advancing on a deal for Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen at the same time.

Ivan Toney's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Victor Osimhen Ivan Toney Victor Osimhen Percentage of aerial duels won 47.0 44.0 Shots 3.17 3.86 Shot-creating actions 2.42 2.45 Shots on target 1.30 1.64 Goals 0.25 0.68 Assists 0.12 0.14 Statistics correct as of 26/08/2024

Although the Bees already secured a long-term replacement for the England international as they recruited Igor Thiago, he is in line to be on the treatment table for a number of months as he suffered a meniscus injury during a pre-season victory over AFC Wimbledon in July, leaving Frank with limited attacking options.

Al-Ahli have remained determined to reach an agreement for Toney in the aftermath of GMS revealing that a £35million verbal approach had been rejected by Brentford earlier this month, but they are unwilling to continue waiting for his signature and have other targets firmly on their radar.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ivan Toney has found the back of the net 72 times for Brentford, while he has also contributed 23 assists over the course of 141 appearances

Osimhen Among Alternative Options to Toney

Napoli marksman has been subjected to big-money bid

Osimhen is among Al-Ahli's alternative options, with central deal makers making a bid which equates to being in the region of £60million, but GMS sources have been told that the Saudi Pro League side are fearful that Napoli are using the offer to tempt fellow admirers Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain to the negotiating table.

Although the Serie A giants are prepared to accept the proposal as time runs out to cash in on his services, the Nigeria international must agree the terms on offer at King Abdullah Sports City, and he is seeking a release clause which would allow him to embark on a fresh challenge in 2025.

GMS sources understand that Osimhen's preference is to stay in Europe if he walks away from Napoli in the coming days, but he has admitted to being tempted by the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia in the past as he was the subject of three rejected offers when Al-Hilal came calling 12 months ago.

Related Man Utd 'Not Considering' Brentford's Ivan Toney Toney will have plenty of potential suitors this summer, but Manchester United aren't one of them

Roberto Calenda, Osimhen's agent, has weighed in on the speculation by saying:

“Osimhen is a Napoli player, with a contract recently renewed with mutual satisfaction. He made history and when there were major offers (also this year) we always accepted the club's decisions [to keep him]. “He is not a package to be shipped far away to make room for new prophets. Victor was elected African footballer of the year, finished eighth at the Ballon d'Or, and he still has so much to do in Europe. There is need for respect and balance.”

Al-Ahli have set their sights on acquiring a flagship striker, who would have the likes of Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez and Edouard Mendy as teammates, and GMS sources have learned that Roma frontman Tammy Abraham is another name on their list of potential recruits.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt