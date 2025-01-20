Brentford star Yehor Yarmoliuk has turned his attentions towards attempting to cement a place in boss Thomas Frank's preferred starting line-up at the Gtech Community Stadium in the aftermath of signing a new contract with ProStar Football Agency in the midst of the winter transfer window.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder, who made his 52nd appearance in a Bees shirt as the west Londoners suffered a late 2-0 defeat to Premier League table-toppers Liverpool last weekend, is enjoying his third season in his current surroundings after joining from Dnipro-1.

Yarmoliuk, who has been with Ukraine's leading football agency since 2022, is thankful to ProStar chief executive Vadym Shablii for the role he played in getting him to the English top flight and is pleased to have agreed fresh terms as he bids to take his career to the next level at Brentford.

He said: "We have been cooperating with Vadym Shablii and ProStar since 2022. I am grateful for the support they have provided, which has been invaluable since my move to England and the Premier League. ProStar facilitated my transfer from SK Dnipro-1 to Brentford.

"The negotiations were long and complicated, but Vadym Shablii and Sergiy Serebrennikov were always in contact with me, offering advice and providing full legal support. Young players often face challenges during periods of significant career changes. It is crucial to have people around who are willing to help and whom you can trust completely.

"Playing for a club in one of the world’s best leagues is a great honour and responsibility. I am determined to give my all on the field, secure a place in Brentford's first XI, and continue progressing step by step in my career."

Yarmoliuk started training with Dnipro-1's first-team at the age of 14, before making his debut in his homeland's top flight two years later and being handed his Brentford bow at 19, and Shablii is pleased to still have the Ukraine international among his clients after successful negotiations.

“In the midst of the winter transfer window, as we work on new transfer deals, we are also renewing contracts with our clients," said the ProStar Football Agency chief executive. "We recently signed a new agreement with the ambitious midfielder of Dynamo Kyiv and the Ukrainian national team, Volodymyr Brazhko.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that Yehor Yarmoliuk, who plays for English club Brentford, has decided to continue his cooperation with us. Yehor has proven himself as a hardworking and talented football player, having already played more than 50 matches for the Bees.

"He is also the youngest Ukrainian debutant for a Premier League team. Renewing Yehor’s contract is important proof that we are on the right track and remain committed to supporting talented football players with ambitious goals.”

