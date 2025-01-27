Stade Brestois face the biggest game in their history when they host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League at Stade de Roudourou on Wednesday night.

The hosts are the tournament’s surprise package, but even though they go into the final round of group matches one point and three places (13th vs 16th) above the more illustrious visitors, they are massive underdogs to claim victory on the night.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Brest 8.0 7/1 +700 The Draw 5.5 9/2 +450 Real Madrid 1.44 5/12 -227

Competing in Europe’s premier club knockout competition for the first time in their history, Brest are not even playing in their regular stadium, as their home ground– Stade Francis Le Ble – did not meet UEFA regulations.

Instead, they have had to play their games at Stade de Roudourou – 90 kilometres away in Guingamp – but this has become a welcoming second home, providing the platform for a European success story few imagined they would enjoy.

Brest — who are normally relegation contenders in Ligue 1 yet claimed a surprise third-place finish last season — are already guaranteed a place in the Champions League playoffs (top -4) and can still qualify automatically for the knockout phase by finishing in the top eight. Their W4-D1-L2 overall record includes seven points taken from three home games: they beat PSV 1-0 and Sturm Graz 2-1, and drew 1-1 against Bayer Leverkusen.

So, why, if they are doing so well, are Brest rank outsiders? Eric Roy's hosts are 8.0 (7/1) to earn all three points, while The Draw is 5.5 (9/2), and Real Madrid are short odds-on of 1.44 (5/12).

Quite simply, because Real Madrid have better and more experienced players all over the pitch. The visitors may have fewer points than Brest after seven matchdays, but they are capable of beating any team in the world on their day, and have run into form as they head into this game.

Real arrive on a streak of four consecutive victories in all competitions. They have scored 17 goals in those four matches, conceding just four. And, given that they are below where they would like to be in the Champions League group table, the visitors will be highly motivated.

It is also worth noting that Brest have already faced Real Madrid’s fiercest rivals, Barcelona, in this season’s competition. Brest were outclassed in that encounter on November 26, with Barca winning 3-0. That fixture may have been an away game for Brest, but it was indicative, to some degree, of the difficulties they are likely to face against superior opposition here.

Best Bet

This is by far the toughest home test Brest have faced in this season's competition. They will work hard to frustrate the visitors all over the pitch, but we expect Real Madrid’s class to pay off.

If you are looking for a bet in the Match Odds market, Real Madrid would be our pick. There are better ways, however, to support the visitors, and other, better selections on the match.

Back Real Madrid to Win Big

If, like us, you think that Real Madrid will win this game, and potentially comfortably, then the Asian Handicap provides a better option than backing the visitors in the Match Odds market.

With the Asian Handicap, you are effectively picking a handicap (positive or negative) for the team of your choice before the game. You then add the final scoreline to the handicap you chose to see if you have a winner.

Asian Handicap Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) Real Madrid -1.0 1.58 (23/40) Real Madrid -1.25 1.85 (17/20) Real Madrid -1.5 2.03 (41/40) Real Madrid -1.75 2.35 (27/20) Real Madrid -2.0 2.9 (19/10) Real Madrid -2.25 3.15 (28/13) Real Madrid -2.5 3.45 (49/20)

The rampant scoring form that Real Madrid take into this game suggests they can win by a couple of goals. And, while Brest may be unbeaten at home in this season’s competition, they posted their poorest performance of the group stage so far in losing 2-0 (away) vs Shakhtar Donetsk last week.

Best Bet

As our table above shows, Real Madrid -1.0 Asian Handicap is available at 1.6 (3/5). With this selection, your stakes would be returned in the event of Real Madrid winning by a single goal (as the handicap would have been equaled), and your selection would win if Real Madrid were to win by two or more goals.

For bigger odds, consider backing Real Madrid with a -1.25 Asian Handicap start instead. With this selection, you would lose half your stakes (rather than having all your stakes returned) if Real Madrid were to lose by a single goal, but have a winning selection if the visitors win by two or more goals.

Top selection – Real Madrid -1.25 Asian Handicap (1.85)

Resurgent Mbappe Should Be Your Goalscorer Pick

After struggling to find his best form during most of 2024, Kylian Mbappe found his feet shortly before Christmas, and has stepped up another gear since the start of the year.

He has cut a far more relaxed figure on the pitch in recent weeks, and the results are there for all to see: since the start of December, he has scored 12 goals in 12 starts in all competitions, a run of form that has banished memories of those difficult early months he endured following his move to Spain last summer.

The 26-year-old will be delighted to be returning to his homeland in good form, and will relish the chance to add to his current excellent goals tally here.

Best Bet

Given how prolific he has been in recent weeks, Mbappé is our selection in the Anytime Goalscorer market. He is available at best odds of 1.83 (5/6).

For various reasons, Mbappé was below his best for the national team in 2024. This is a great opportunity for him to show the watching public that he is still their country’s main man.

Top selection - Kylian Mbappe in the Anytime Goalscorer market (1.83)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 27/01/2025