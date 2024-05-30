Highlights Bill Belichick's departure led to Jerod Mayo becoming the new Patriots coach.

After a quarter-decade, Bill Belichick left the franchise, as did his son Stephen (Steve), who became the defensive coordinator at the University of Washington. Brian Belichick, the coache's youngest son, remained in New England. The youngest Belichick told reporters (via the team website):

I was thankful and happy to get the opportunity to coach here and was again thankful and happy to take advantage of it. I have a lot of a lot of gratitude in my life right now for a daughter, a job, being here, living in this area. I love it. I just hope I can contribute to help us be the best team we can this year.

While the Patriots are in the midst of a rebuild, the safety position remains one of the strongest groups on the team. One starter is Jabrill Peppers, who has been with the team since 2022 and signed a two-year extension in 2023. The other starter is Kyle Dugger, a star-level player who signed a four-year, $58 million extension this offseason.

Patriots Have Replaced Bill Belichick with Jerod Mayo

The new coach is a fan of his safeties coach

The Patriots made the decision to move on from Bill Belichick this season, and the move sent shockwaves throughout the NFL. The team's replacement, Jerod Mayo, is a former Pats star who has been groomed for the job for years. Mayo was happy to retain the former coach's son, saying:

He's been fantastic. Look, Brian loves football, and he loves New England. I think I talked about this a little bit earlier: a guy with a new baby, loves it up here, and wants to stay. We're happy that he's here.

Apart from Brian's group, the Patriots don't have much to hang their hat on for the 2024 season. The roster is certainly in flux, with a lot of unproven youngsters likely to be thrown into the fire during this campaign. Not many outside of Foxboro believe they'll work out right away, as BetMGM currently has the Pats boasting the second-lowest win total (5.5) in the NFL, ahead of only the Carolina Panthers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Both Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers were excellent in 2023. The pair of safeties recorded 2+ interceptions, 5+ TFLs, and 75+ tackles apiece last year, becoming one of just 8 pairs of DBs to accomplish the feat in NFL history. Interestingly, 4 of the 8 occurrences have happened in the last two seasons, with three pairs of teammates reaching the feat in 2023.

While Brian Belichick will get to coach two terrific safeties in New England, what happens to his father will be another story. Teams seemed to be unprepared for the greatest coach of all time to be a free agent, and after some dalliances with the Atlanta Falcons, Bill Belichick remains a free agent.

Bill Belichick inked a deal to provide commentary for ESPN. It seems clear that he would like to return to coaching at some point and may see more opportunities at the close of the 2024 season, though he might be happier staying on the media side considering the early success he's had in the space. Whether his sons join him at his next coaching gig remains to be seen.

