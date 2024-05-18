Highlights Head coach Brian Callahan aims to revamp the Tennessee Titans' offense post-Mike Vrabel era with a fresh approach.

Callahan is excited to be a head coach, citing the lessons he learned during the years he spent as the Cincinnati Bengals' OC.

Callahan and his father, Bill Callahan, will be tasked with coaxing improvement out of young quarterback Will Levis after the signal caller had an up-and-down rookie season.

The Tennessee Titans are coming off a difficult year, one which began with hopes of reclaiming their AFC South crown and ended with beloved head coach Mike Vrabel getting fired.

Brian Callahan, formerly the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator, was named the team's new head coach in January, and he's made it clear this offseason that the Titans' offense will be vastly different under his regime.

Longtime running back Derrick Henry was encouraged to leave in free agency, and he's now joined forces with Lamar Jackson on the Baltimore Ravens, and was then replaced by the smaller and shiftier Tony Pollard. The team also splurged on center Lloyd Cushenberry after letting Aaron Brewer walk, while star wideout Calvin Ridley was signed to a mammoth four-year deal.

In an interview with The Athletic's Robert Mays, Callahan spoke about his time with the Bengals, and what it taught him about being a leader:

That mindset [in Cincinnati] really helped us be flexible and adaptable and not be married to one thing... I think the best teams are the ones that can continually evolve and adapt, and your system might change from you and your personal pride… I think that the best coaching staffs in the league do that. And I’m really confident that we [have] got the right people here to think the same way that we did in Cincinnati.

Expectations for the Titans must be tempered after finishing dead last in the AFC South in 2023 with a 6-11 record, though Callahan is expecting a big second-year leap for franchise quarterback Will Levis. If Callahan and his father, Bill Callahan, can turn the team's league-worst offensive line around, then Levis (and the team as a whole) could make a rare worst-to-first run in 2024.

Callahan: Offensive Scheme "Comes From Peyton Manning"

In Cincinnati, Callahan worked under Zac Taylor, who came from the Sean McVay coaching tree

Callahan and his father have been around the block in the NFL coaching circle, with the younger Callahan having coached in the league since 2010. Bill Callahan's career on the pro sidelines began in 1995 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tennessee Titans' Offensive Free Agent Signings Player Position Average Annual Value Calvin Ridley WR $23,000,000 Lloyd Cushenberry C $12,500,000 Tony Pollard RB $7,000,000 Mason Rudolph QB $2,870,000 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR $2,000,000 Saahdiq Charles G $1,500,000

That experience has given the father-and-son duo plenty of ideas to pull from while drawing up their new offensive system. Brian Callahan specifically referenced his time with the Denver Broncos as an offensive assistant as instrumental to his understanding of the game.

Obviously, with my dad and his run game, it’s like they got all the runs [in the playbook]. There’s every scheme you can imagine... the Peyton Manning thing, I think, is accurate. I spent my first five years in the NFL mostly under that style of offense and the dropback game and the shotgun game and a quarterback-centric, quarterback-driven system, where some of the systems in the league are schematically driven.

Beyond the offensive changes that the Callahans will institute in Tennessee, the defense also got a makeover this offseason. The team signed linebacker Kenneth Murray to a two-year deal in free agency to shore up the middle of the defense, and then brought in L'Jarius Sneed to serve as CB1 in defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson's system.

For his part, Sneed was one of the league's best cornerbacks in 2023, moving from the slot (to accommodate All-Pro Trent McDuffie) to the outside and shutting down some of the best receivers in the NFL.

He posted career highs in a number of categories, including pass deflections and completion rate allowed (just 51.0%), all while seeing the highest average depth of target in his career (9.9 yards).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: L'Jarius Sneed was one of just four cornerbacks who played 55% or more of their team's defensive snaps to go the entire 2023 regular season without allowing a single receiving TD.

Sneed will immediately become the Titans' CB1 opposite free agent acquisition Chidobe Awuzie, and the tandem of veteran corners should form the foundation of the best secondary Tennessee has had in years.

It remains to be seen if the Titans can hang with the rest of a rapidly improving AFC South, but they're having a wildly productive offseason. The Houston Texans' DeMeco Ryans proved last season that rookie head coaches can take the league by storm; if Callahan can reflect on what he learned while with the Bengals, Tennessee's present and future should be bright.

