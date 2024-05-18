Highlights Will Levis is set to be the Tennessee Titans' starting QB with the coaching staff's support.

New head coach Brain Callahan had lofty praise for Levis, saying that he hopes he and the quarterback will be in Tennessee for the long haul.

The Titans invested in offensive weapons like WR Calvin Ridley and RB Tony Pollard to support Levis this offseason, though the most important improvements must occur along the offensive line.

Will Levis is coming off a topsy-turvy rookie season with the Tennessee Titans, as he threw for more than 200 yards per game and posted a 2-1 touchdown to interception ratio, though his completion rate was also below 60%.

Nevertheless, he has a stranglehold on the starting quarterback gig after veteran signal caller Ryan Tannehill walked in free agency, and the team has made every effort to support him this offseason, including drafting offensive tackle JC Latham with the No. 7 overall pick in last month's draft.

New head coach Brian Callahan has been working with Levis this offseason, and he had high praise for the second-year quarterback while speaking with The Athletic's Robert Mays:

"You saw the flashes of his [Levis'] ability, all the same things, when he was coming out, that got highlighted in the draft as a potential top pick. And for whatever reason, thank God he did, he slides, and he’s here in Tennessee with me. And I just... I love everything he’s about. And I think he’s got real talent. He has a real ability to be a high-level quarterback in the NFL."

The Titans' depth chart only consists of third-year QB Malik Willis and career backup Mason Rudolph, so Levis should have every opportunity to take control of the franchise in Callahan's first year at the helm. If he can live up to some of the pre-draft hype that surrounded him in 2023, the Titans could return to contention far sooner than most expect.

Levis Could Break Out With New Weapons

WR Calvin Ridley and RB Tony Pollard highlight Tennessee's offseason additions

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee spent big in free agency this offseason, landing wide receiver Calvin Ridley (four years, $92 million), running back Tony Pollard (three years, $24 million), and center Lloyd Cushenberry (four years, $50 million), on top of drafting Latham.

Callahan's offense has run through the Cincinnati Bengals' top two receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, for the last few seasons, and it appears he's trying to replicate that same success in Tennessee.

The team now has Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins, and former first-round pick Treylon Burks as its top options at wide receiver. Hopkins is in the final year of his deal, though, and he could be dealt for draft picks after having a bounce back, 1,000-yard season in 2023. An interested team would only owe Hopkins ~$12 million, and Ridley's deal may have made the veteran expendable.

Ridley 2023 vs. Ridley 2018-20 Category 2023 2018-20 (Avg.) Targets 136 109.3 Receptions 76 72.3 Receiving Yards 1,016 1,020.3 TDs 8 8.7 Yards/Reception 13.4 14.1 Catch % 55.9 66.2 Success Rate 48.5 55.6 Drop % 4.4 6.1

Pollard should have no trouble taking on the Joe Mixon three-down role after playing in a very similar offense with the Dallas Cowboys last year, and Tyjae Spears is an explosive backup coming off a rookie season in which he averaged 4.5 yards per carry.

Add on über-athletic tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, and you don't have to squint too hard to see the making of an above-average offense. That doesn't mean the Titans will be immediately competitive again in a suddenly-loaded AFC South, but their free-spending ways this offseason should offer the team a nice floor heading into next season, even if the offensive line continues to hold the team back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Titans' offensive line were arguably the worst group of the blockers in the league in 2023, as they finished dead last in pass-blocking efficiency and first in sacks allowed.

At this point, it's up to Callahan and the coaching staff to get the most out of Levis over the next few seasons. Before the 2023 draft, Levis was being touted as a potential first-round pick, but consistency issues caused him to drop to the second pick of the second round.

If Levis lives up to his potential, he and Callahan should be running the Titans' offense for the foreseeable future. The former Kentucky Wildcat has a long ways to go to prove himself at the NFL level, though it appears he'll have a much stronger foundation to work with in 2024.

Source: Robert Mays

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.