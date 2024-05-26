Highlights New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll says Daniel Jones is progressing well in his rehab, but wouldn't commit to him being ready for training camp.

2024 may represent Jones' last chance to prove he can be an NFL franchise quarterback.

The Giants' WR corps doesn't play to Jones' strengths as a passer, which will make it difficult for him to succeed.

Seemingly everything went wrong for the New York Giants in 2023. And the disappointment pretty much began from the jump.

In their Sunday Night Football season opener against the rival Dallas Cowboys, their first possession ended with a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown. After losing that game at home 40-0, they lost running back Saquon Barkley to injury late in Week 2, sparking an onslaught of ailments that derailed the rest of the year.

Daniel Jones, a victim of a neck injury and torn ACL, could not escape the team-wide trauma. While head coach Brian Daboll says his starting quarterback is rehabbing well from the wounds, he refused to declare Jones would be fully ready for the start of training camp in July, according to Yahoo! Sports' Jori Epstein.

He looks good. We're not putting him in some team stuff, but he's making progress... [we're] taking it day by day. When he can do more [than 7-on-7], we'll give him more.

Shortly after Daboll's press conference, Jones essentially guaranteed he'd be on the field when the Giants battle the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. The sixth-year pro doesn't have to partake in the entirety of training camp to start versus Minnesota, but getting his feet wet there and in the preseason would presumably be more beneficial than not in gauging his true health.

Jones' Career As A Starter Is In Jeopardy

Most of his WR corps doesn't fit his playing style

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Even after earning a four-year, $160 million dollar contract following his first career playoff win in 2022, Jones has never been thought of as a top-tier signal-caller. His numbers, specifically Intended Air Yards per Attempt, paint him as a middling passer whose effectiveness wanes the more he's asked to push the ball down the field.

Daniel Jones - Career Passing Numbers Season CMP % IAY/ATT IAY/ATT League Rank 2019 61.9% 8.0 20th 2020 62.5% 7.6 23rd 2021 64.3% 7.2 T-27th 2022 67.2% 6.4 T-31st 2023 67.5% 6.8 29th* (*If Qualified)

This established history makes the franchise's selection of Malik Nabers, who can thrive as a YAC threat in the short-to-intermediate areas, look like a quality addition to their oft-criticized receiving corps. However, it likely limits the variety of routes the talented rookie will be asked to run and raises questions regarding the fit of Jones with the big-bodied deep-threats littering his weapons cache.

Clashing Styles? - Daniel Jones' WR Corps in 2023 Receiver Yards Per Reception Average Depth of Target Match or Clash? Malik Nabers N/A N/A Match Wan'Dale Robinson 5.3 8.8 Match Jalin Hyatt 16.2 21.0 Clash Darius Slayton 15.4 12.2 Clash Isaiah Hodgins 11.0 8.0 Clash Allen Robinson 8.2 7.6 Clash

While Nabers will be effective in the role he'll play for Jones, pigeonholing him represents a quick way to turn what should be a sure-hit prospect into a potential bust. But beyond him and Wan'Dale Robinson, nobody fits what Jones does well. Even Allen Robinson's above metrics, which look to line up on the surface, were career-lows in a career-worst season as a miscast figure with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: As a rookie, Jones threw a career-worst 12 interceptions and fumbled a career-worst 19 times. He had improved in both respects each successive year since, but was on pace for 17 interceptions and 11 fumbles in 2023.

These numbers may also indicate why Jones' cohesion from 2022 training camp with Darren Waller -- a 6'6", effective seam-stretching tight end throughout his career -- didn't translate to regular season play. There is, quite simply, a misalignment between what type of receivers Jones needs to succeed and which ones the Giants have given him.

In a season so important for both him and Daboll, Jones isn't positioned to make good on his contract. Their brutal early season schedule only makes matters worse. Barring an unexpected shift in mindset and quality play in a previously poor aspect of his game, New York will be starting over at HC and QB again next offseason.

Source: Jori Epstein

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.