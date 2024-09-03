Key Takeaways Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed he's handling play-calling duties this season.

Last season, the Giants ranked a ghastly 29th in the NFL in average plays per drive.

Daboll enters a critical season with sixth-year QB Daniel Jones' future well in the air.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll knows full well that he can't afford to experience another disastrous season with a lackluster offense. So, he's conveniently taking matters into his own hands with the hope that history doesn't repeat itself and he retains his job in charge.

Daboll confirmed the inevitable to reporters during practice on Tuesday, announcing that he'll assume 2024 play-calling responsibilities after leading the offensive meetings throughout the spring and summer. The third-year coach didn't offer an in-depth explanation for the decision, but it didn't come as a surprise to his staff or players. Daboll bluntly said, "Yeah, I'm doing it."

Daboll Made the Right Move

The former offensive coordinator has a play-calling history

Daboll's reluctance to share worthwhile information on the move might've bothered reporters tasked with seeking answers, but conclusions were already drawn up months ago. Entering a critical third season with the Giants, this all boils down to Daboll feeling the sense of urgency to visibly improve each week and instill confidence in a skeptical and bitter fanbase.

Although play-calling duties belonged to offensive coordinator Mike Kafka during the first two seasons, it was clear Daboll took over the job several times in 2023. Daboll even hinted at this change in March, explaining at the annual league meetings that he'd been mulling the process of having more of his fingerprints on the strategy and scheme. After all, it's his ship to steer.

Once the Giants named Kafka the new assistant head coach, Daboll bumped up appearances wearing headsets and holding walkie-talkies with the offense. This isn't a challenge for Daboll, either. One of the biggest reasons why the Giants hired him in 2022 was his success of calling plays for the Buffalo Bills and rapport with superstar quarterback Josh Allen .

If the Giants fall flat yet again, Daboll clearly wants to go down swinging. Naturally, the wisest course of action is to reestablish his voice inside the huddle, and rely on his bread-and-butter. While the Giants may still be pleased to have Kafka at their disposal, his vision didn't translate into points. It's on Daboll to ensure production in a league that flaunts high-octane offense.

Stakes Couldn't Be Higher

Giants face immense pressure to improve on offense

Nobody has labeled Daboll as some quarterback guru or whisperer since joining the franchise, but one thing is certain: he's going to talk into Daniel Jones ' ear far more often. The sixth-year starter is entering a make-or-break campaign, coming off a torn ACL suffered last November. Daboll may not believe in a future with Jones beyond 2024, but he's still theirs, and by choice.

While injuries and a lack of talent have contributed to their archaic offenses in recent seasons, the common thread has been Jones' shortcomings in the pocket. In the last four seasons, the Giants have ranked bottom-three in the NFL in points scored three times, and the unit's 6.9 air yards per pass attempt in 2023 ranked 25th. They also ranked second-worst in passing yards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since the start of the 2019 season, Daniel Jones leads all quarterbacks in fumbles (24) and the Giants lead the league in sacks allowed (265).

Daboll must place a greater emphasis on vertical offense. Sure, there's plenty of risk involved, but he already knows how Jones operates in a scheme catered around dink-and-dunk passes. The plan failed in 2023, as the Giants ranked 29th in average plays per drive (5.47) and 30th in yards per drive (23.8). They need rookie receiver Malik Nabers to be a regular deep-ball threat.

In a cut-throat league that has little room for patience, Daboll joins over a dozen head coaches who call their own plays and allow their offensive coordinators to handle the secondary tasks. If the Giants' offense doesn't improve this year, he could very well be looking for a new job in January. But, at this point, it's wiser to take full control over the situation than delegate power.

