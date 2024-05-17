Highlights The fifth iteration of the NFL's Coach Accelerator Program will take place next week in Nashville.

The program aims to help coaches from diverse backgrounds connect with decision-makers for NFL franchises.

Brian Flores, who has a long coaching tenure in the NFL, will take part in this year's program.

In 2022, the NFL started its Coach Accelerator Program, which is intended to serve as a way for teams to engage with coaches from diverse backgrounds, in hopes to help them further develop their coaching career. There have been four iterations of this program since it began in 2022, and the fifth iteration will take place during the league's meetings next week in Nashville.

In total, 27 coaches will be attending the program, with Brian Flores being the most notable name. Flores notably filed a lawsuit against the NFL, and specifically the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants for what he alleged to be racial discrimination during their hiring practices.

Brian Flores' Coaching Background Team Role Years With Team New England Patriots Pro Scout, Assistant, Safeties Coach 2004-2018 Miami Dolphins Head Coach 2019-2021 Pittsburgh Steelers Sen. Defensive Ast. and LBs Coach 2022 Minnesota Vikings Defensive Coordinator 2023

While Flores hasn't been an official participant in the program until now, he's been around it before. Flores currently coaches for the Minnesota Vikings, and helped Minnesota's total defense improve from 2022, lowering their points per game allowed from 25.1 to 21.3. Coincidentally, last spring, the event took place in Minnesota. Flores talked to some people who participated in the event, and thought highly of it.

Flores Has a Long History in the League

Flores has seen a lot during his two-decade career as a coach, and has a wealth of knowledge to share.

Flores started his coaching career all the way back in 2004, when he joined the New England Patriots as a scouting assistant. In 2010, he moved to an assistant role on the offense and special teams units, before moving to a Defensive Assistant role in 2011. He'd hold a role as the Safeties Coach the following year, and continue that role all the way through the 2018 season.

Finally, in 2019, Flores was hired as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. His first year was rough, as the Dolphins finished just 5-11. However, that year seemed to be a transition year. Flores led them to a 10-6 record in 2020, and then, a 9-8 record in 2021, winning eight of their last nine games.

Unfortunately for him, despite two consecutive winning seasons, he was fired by Miami. During his ensuing search for a new gig, Flores struggled to find a new home, before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2022 season.

As a result of this unfortunate turn of events for Flores, he filed a lawsuit in February 2022, against the NFL, and the Giants, Dolphins, and Broncos. In the lawsuit, Flores alleged unfair hiring practices from the Giants and Broncos, as well as corruption from the Dolphins owner, Stephen Ross.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Before the 2020 and 2021 seasons under Brian Flores, the last time the Dolphins had two consecutive winning seasons was in 2002 and 2003, when they went 9-7 and 10-6.

As the fourth latino head coach in NFL history, Flores knows how to break barriers. His long, 20-year coaching resume speaks for itself, as well. He seems like a great fit for this year's program, and he'll be joined by 26 other coaches from around the NFL.

The NFL's Commissioner, Roger Goodell, talked about the program in a statement:

"Developing diverse coaching talent through the Accelerator program is a key priority... In its fifth iteration, this program continues to be an effective avenue for club owners and executives to be exposed to the skillset and unique backgrounds of highly qualified coaching candidates, and for the program's participants to network with one another and engage in professional development sessions."

The goal of the program is to familiarize coaches from diverse backgrounds with decision-makers currently in the NFL. The most notable recent hire that was apart from this program is Ron Carthon, who was recently hired as the general manager of the Tennessee Titans. His former role was with the San Francisco 49ers as their Director of Player Personnel, and he participated in the inaugural event in 2022.

