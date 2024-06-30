Highlights Former Patriots QB gave his thoughts on New England's QB competition

New England considering either Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye for starting role; opinions vary.

Brissett is penciled in as the starting QB for the offseason, but Maye could earn the spot if he performs well.

One of the biggest ongoing stories in the NFL is the positional battles that each rookie quarterback is in during the offseason.

While first overall pick Caleb Williams, was already named the starter for the Chicago Bears, the other five first-round passers still have work to do.

The New England Patriots have been reported to be giving both Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye a fair shot at winning the job, but opinions vary on which course of action is best for the team.

Former Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer made his 'NFL Live on ESPN' debut, and discussed how he would go about the ongoing competition:

I think, you know, the Patriots, you go into the season, you sign Jacoby Brissett. You know you're drafting a quarterback with that pick, but you signed him to be the starter right away because he's capable, he's played a lot of football. He's very endearing to his teammates. They love him, and he's the perfect guy to mentor Drake Maye.

The team has let Brissett serve as the starting quarterback for the entire offseason, as the ninth-year veteran has taken all first-team reps. However, both passers are still viable candidates to be under center when the team faces off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

Which Path Will the Patriots Choose?

Both options provide intrigue for the team

The intrigue of starting your future of the franchise is enticing, but with the uncertainty surrounding the current lineup, going the veteran route may be better.

As things stand, the team is still up in the air on which wideouts and five linemen will take the field when the regular season begins.

Giving that task and uncertainty to a veteran would likely be the more responsible choice, as he is experienced and knows what to expect.

Maye has the chance to earn the gig, and if he plays at a high enough level, then the staff must roll with who they think provides the team a better chance. But there is stability that a veteran like Brissett brings, and the current state of the Patriots' offense could use that.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In the past three seasons, Jacoby Brissett has had a season-long PFF passing grade below 74.0. He's thrown 617 passes in that time.

In an ideal timeline, Maye's best point of entry to the starting lineup would probably be in November. Before then, the team has a fairly difficult slate of games.

New England Patriots Schedule Through Week 8 Week Opponent 1 @ Cincinnati Bengals 2 vs. Seattle Seahawks 3 @ New York Jets 4 @ San Francisco 49ers 5 vs. Miami Dolphins 6 vs. Houston Texans 7 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 8 vs. New York Jets

Whether Brissett serves as a starter or backup, the 31-year-old will bring plenty of value as a leader and mentor for the team. But he holds the early advantage of being under center when the season kicks off on September 8th.

