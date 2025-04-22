Brian Laudrup was a pretty handy footballer. The Danish midfielder won Euro 1992 with his country, as well as other honours with AC Milan, Bayern Munich and Chelsea. Three league titles during his time with Rangers helped make him a club icon as one of their all-time greats.

In a glittering career that saw him playing alongside some of the very best, such as Peter Schmeichel, Franco Baresi, Paolo Maldini, Gabriel Batistuta and Gianfranco Zola, the Dane did claim at one stage that a former Rangers teammate was ‘one of the best players in the world.'

That player just so happened to be British footballing icon Paul Gascoigne.

Brian Laudrup Loved Playing Alongside Paul Gascoigne

"A tremendous natural talent"