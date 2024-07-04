Highlights Brian Ortega withdrew from UFC 303 at short notice, leaving Diego Lopez without an opponent.

Dan Ige stepped in at the very last minute to save the co-main event of the show.

Ortega has described the harrowing ordeal he went through on fight week.

Top UFC featherweight contender, Brian Ortega, has spoken for the first time since his last-minute UFC 303 withdrawal due to illness.

Ortega was forced to withdraw from his lightweight bout against fellow featherweight contender, Diego Lopes, just hours before he was scheduled to fight which led to 'T-City' being shockingly replaced by Dan Ige just before the UFC 303 main card got underway.

It was one of the most surreal sequences of events in recent UFC history, but Ortega has now revealed that he had a very good reason for pulling out on late notice.

Brian Ortega Releases Statement Following UFC 303 Withdrawal

Ortega claims that his "body started to shut down"

Aside from Alex Pereira's spectacular second-round KO victory over Jiri Prochazka, the biggest story coming out of UFC 303 was Dan Ige unbelievably stepping in to face Diego Lopes in the co-main event on just several hours' notice. Ige did the UFC a huge favour and pretty much saved the main card by stepping in at the shortest notice in UFC history due to Lopes' originally scheduled opponent, Brian Ortega having to withdraw from the bout due to a battle with illness.

It was announced by Jon Anik on the UFC broadcast around 30 minutes before the main card of the pay-per-view went live that Ortega was dealing with an illness throughout the day which left him unable to fight. 'T-City' has now spoken for the first time since the announcement of his withdrawal from UFC 303. You can see Ortega's statement which he posted to Instagram below:

In his statement, Ortega gave a rundown on everything which happened from the moment he accepted the fight against Lopes to the moment it got called off. The warning signs were there for fans around the condition of Ortega on the day of the weigh-ins when the bout was changed to a lightweight bout despite the two fighters competing coming from the featherweight division. It was reported by multiple outlets that Ortega, just hours before he was scheduled to weigh in, knew he wasn't going to make weight and got the fight changed to a 155lb bout despite Lopes already having cut down to 146lb. The American spoke about this in his statement.

The biggest thing coming out of Ortega's statement is the worrying details he provided about his condition. When speaking about his inability to cut the last few pounds of weight he needed to cut, Ortega revealed that despite continuously trying to get rid of the weight, he could not, as his body was starting to shut down.

Thursday night after seven straight hours, I could not break 151 pounds. Later, I would find out that I was battling a fever and I could not break into the final five pounds as my body started to shut down.

Ortega also went on to reveal that he only fell asleep at 6am the day of his fight but woke up extremely sick and in a position where he would have to call the fight off.

Later on that night, I still felt off and was suffering from cold sweats and no sleep. Finally, I feel asleep at 6 a.m. Saturday morning and woke up at 1 p.m. hoping to feel better. I could not keep any food or water down nor could I stand up to use the restroom.”

'T-City' concluded his statement by thanking Dana White, Hunter Campbell, the fans, as well as potentially teasing that his fight against Lopes could be re-booked sometime in the future.

“Diego Lopes, I can only imagine what went off on your side, you have nothing but my respect and I’ll talk to Hunter and and Tiki and make this right by you. To the UFC, Dana White, Hunter and the fans, thank you for having my back.”