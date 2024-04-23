Highlights The Steelers are expected to make additions to their offensive depth chart during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Brian Thomas Jr. is a top WR prospect who could be a Steelers target at No. 20 due to his explosive, downfield receiving skills.

Drafting Thomas would provide the Steelers with a new kind of threat that complements WR1 George Pickens.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have undergone wholesale changes this offseason, especially on offense.

The team completely overhauled its quarterback room, with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields now expected to compete for the starting quarterback gig. They also cut two-fifths of the starting offensive line before free agency, giving them a big need to fill during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Elsewhere, the receiver room has been flipped on its head as well, as veteran Allen Robinson was allowed to walk in free agency before the team traded stalwart Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for CB Donte Jackson and a late-round pick swap.

That opening at WR2 opposite George Pickens has many questioning if the Steelers will buck their recent trends and select a receiver in the first round. The Athletic's Dan Brugley (via Yahoo's Fantasy Football Show) believes that if LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. makes it to their pick at No. 20, then Pittsburgh will do just that.

"This might be his floor. If he doesn't go off the board before 20, I do think this might be the floor for him. I've heard they love Brian Thomas. Everyone wants them [to] take another character faller on Day 2. My impression of the Steelers is that they're... kind of sick of that. Understandably so based on the last few seasons. I think they'd love to just hit a home run with a guy like Brian Thomas in the first round."

Most mocks project the Steelers to take an offensive lineman or wide receiver at this point, which isn't a surprise given their roster needs. In GIVEMESPORT's most recent mock draft, the Steelers are projected to pull the trigger on selecting Thomas.

Related Four Veteran Wide Receivers the Steelers Should Trade For The Pittsburgh Steelers have a hole at receiver and could look to the trade market to land their next star wideout.

Brian Thomas Has Proven WR2 Capabilities

The LSU star played opposite Malik Nabers in 2023

Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

George Pickens had a breakout sophomore season in 2023, catching 63 passes for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns, all while leading the league with 18.1 yards per reception in an otherwise moribund offense. The team fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada and replaced him with Arthur Smith this offseason, though the former Atlanta Falcons' head coach is going to have a hard time scheming Pickens open with limited amounts of other threats on the roster.

The Steelers have added significant depth at wide receiver this offseason, bringing in Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, and Marquez Callaway on one-year deals to fill out the roster. Each of those receivers has a 600+ yard season on their resumé and can provide production in a pinch, but they aren't the impact receivers the team's new quarterbacks need to thrive.

Brian Thomas is a different kind of threat than the Steelers currently employ. He's a 6'3" wideout who ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine this year. He also burst onto the scene last year, providing Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels with an explosive WR2 opposite Malik Nabers (both of whom are also expected to be a first-round selection this week).

Brian Thomas Jr. College Stats Year Receptions Yards TDs 2021 28 359 2 2022 31 361 5 2023 68 1,177 17

The Steelers have made a habit in recent years of waiting until Day Two to draft receivers, and they've often gotten excellent value out of those selections. Johnson, Pickens, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Emmanuel Sanders were all second or third-round picks made by the team since 2010, and this year's draft class is as deep at wide receiver as any in recent memory.

Still, there aren't many players like Thomas available at any point in any draft, and Pittsburgh may find it difficult to pass on a receiver of his ilk if he falls to the 20th overall pick. He's got elite ball skills and excellent long-speed, which should make him and Pickens a nightmare to defend down the field in the same offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The last wide receiver the Pittsburgh Steelers selected in the first round of the NFL Draft was Ohio State's Santonio Holmes in 2006. He and Plaxico Burress (Michigan State, 2000) are the only first-round receivers the Steelers have drafted this century.

With just two days to go until the draft, the Steelers assuredly will continue to prepare for all possible outcomes. If Thomas is gone by the time they go on the clock, Georgia's Amarius Mims has been a popular pairing with the team given his ties to left tackle Broderick Jones.

Source: Dan Brugley (via Yahoo's Fantasy Football Show)

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference (NFL) and Sports Reference (NCAA) unless stated otherwise.