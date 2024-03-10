Highlights Bright Osayi-Samuel would prefer a Premier League move, with Leeds having a historical interest.

Leeds face competition from Wolves for the versatile 26-year-old this summer.

Archie Gray is attracting interest from Liverpool, but his family believe Elland Road is the right place for him right now.

Leeds United have previously shown an interest in signing Fenerbahce's Bright Osayi-Samuel, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that he would ideally be looking for a move to the Premier League, so Daniel Farke's side might need to secure promotion to tempt him to Elland Road.

After the Yorkshire club dropped to the Championship ahead of the current season, a host of last year's squad opted to seek departures. Premier League or top-division football is key for many players, so Leeds will be desperate to return at the first time of asking in order to attract high-profile stars.

Osayi-Samuel is a player that is likely to attract interest from sides in England's top flight during the summer transfer window, so if Leeds want to win the race, then they might need to be plying their trade in the Premier League next term. It could be a similar story for many of Farke and his recruitment team's targets, so promotion is crucial for many reasons.

Oyasi-Samuel a Target for Leeds

In the summer transfer window, reports suggested that Leeds were one of the teams considering a move for Fenerbahce's Oyasi-Samuel. Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Bournemouth are also credited with an interest in the 26-year-old. A transfer failed to materialise and the former Queens Park Rangers star remained with the Turkish outfit.

Oyasi-Samuel is no stranger to playing in England having started his career with non-League One side Blackpool. The Nigerian right-back then made the switch to QPR, before joining Fenerbahce in 2021. The 26-year-old is a versatile option for the Turkish giants, having played in most positions outfield except centre-back.

Bright Oyasi-Samuel - Career Stats Position Appearances Goals Assists Right Midfield 99 9 6 Right-Back 65 4 8 Right Winger 52 6 7 Left Midfield 30 0 3 Left Winger 19 4 2 Attacking Midfield 6 0 1 Centre-Forward 6 0 1 Left-Back 1 0 0 Correct as of 08/03/2024

Reports in Turkey have claimed that Leeds remain interested in the 26-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window, alongside Premier League club Wolves. If Gary O'Neil's side opt to make a move when the transfer market opens later this year, then Oyasi-Samuel could find it difficult to turn them down considering their Premier League status.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bright Osayi-Samuel has only played 44.4% of available minutes in the league this season.

Osayi-Samuel's versatility could make him a useful option in Leeds' squad. Farke has been forced to utilise the likes of Archie Gray in an unfamiliar right-back role at times this season, while he's also had a lack of cover at left-back, with right-sided defender Sam Byram often filling in.

Ben Jacobs - Osayi-Samuel Wants to Play in the Premier League

Jacobs has suggested that Leeds have a historical interest in Osayi-Samuel, who could cost in the region of £12m, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they make a move in the summer transfer window. However, the journalist adds that with Premier League sides considering the 26-year-old, any deal could be contingent on them securing promotion from the Championship this campaign. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Leeds' interest has been historical, so it's no surprise if they return. The player, should he make a move, and England is somewhere that he would be prepared to entertain, would ideally be looking for Premier League football, from what I'm told anyway. So if Leeds are to reignite interest in a player that they've tracked before, then it would likely, given that there is other Premier League interest, be contingent on them getting promoted."

Archie Gray Feels Comfortable at Leeds

One player Leeds will be desperate to keep hold of in the summer is young midfielder Gray. The 17-year-old is reportedly a target for Liverpool, with the Merseyside club preparing a bid for the England youth international ahead of the market opening later this year. Gray, despite his age, has become a key figure at Elland Road and is a fan favourite after coming through the academy.

Journalist Jacobs has previously told GIVEMESPORT that some of the Liverpool hierarchy have a strong relationship with Gray's family. However, the player and some of his team feel that in order to aid his development, he will have to remain patient and they consider Leeds the ideal environment for him at the moment.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBref