Gary Neville has been mocked by football fans after his tweet about Manchester United defender Luke Shaw aged horribly.

Shaw has played the majority of his career as a full-back, but with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane both out injured, United boss Erik ten Hag has opted to start using him in central defence.

This was the case during United's Premier League clash with Brighton at the Amex and, at least initially, this decision appeared to be a stroke of genius.

Indeed, Shaw looked extremely comfortable playing in the centre – almost as if he'd been playing there for years.

But, with the score at 0-0 heading into stoppage time, the Englishman gave away a late penalty for handling the ball inside the box.

The defender was then forced to watch despairingly as Alexis Mac Allister rifled home the spot-kick – ensuring the Seagulls earned revenge for their Wembley heartache a few weeks prior.

Gary Neville's tweet ages horribly

Before Shaw's late mistake, Neville had taken to Twitter to praise the United star.

"How well is Luke Shaw doing at Centre Back," he tweeted.

Understandably, fans were then quick to mock the Sky pundit at full-time.

"Hands up if you agree," joked one.

"Please delete this, Gary," stressed another.

"When you accidentally jinx your team," wrote a third.

All jokes aside, Shaw did have an extremely good game for the most part and Ten Hag's decision to play him as a centre-back certainly worked.

Who knows – maybe we'll see the Englishman play through the middle from now on.

Brighton back in the top four race

Despite the loss, United remain in the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot and are four points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, with a game in hand.

Brighton, meanwhile, are sixth and are now only four points adrift of Liverpool, who have played two games more.

Securing European football would be rich reward for a team that has been so wonderfully entertaining this season.

Roberto de Zerbi has transformed the side into one of the best passing teams in world football and Brighton fans are now more optimistic than ever.

And if the Seagulls do manage to qualify for Europe, you can be assured they'll plan on going the whole way next season.