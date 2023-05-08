Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton were at the hands of an embarrassing 5-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Everton.

And there was one fan who made his feeling known to Everton’s star man of the evening, Dwight McNeil.

The Englishman bagged a brace as his side eased past high-flying Brighton as they battle to remain in the top-flight.

Abdoulaye Doucoure also managed an Everton double against Brighton, with his completed just shy of the half hour mark.

Things then went from bad to worse for the European-chasing Brighton as their goalkeeper, Jason Steele, as a cross deflected off his leg to extend their deficit to three.

McNeil’s duo of second-stage goals were separated by Brighton’s sole goal, scored by their midfield magician, Alexis Mac Allister.

This unforeseen victory takes them two points safe from the drop, with Leicester’s earlier loss really playing into their hands in their fierce relegation dogfight.

Brighton’s home faithful were not too pleased with the result and even less pleased with Everton’s brace-bagger celebrating in front of them.

With one even producing a rude gesture towards him.

Everton’s 3,000-person support – who had travelled 500 miles – would have been doing different sorts of hand gestures towards McNeil.

Video: Brighton fan’s furious reaction to Dwight McNeil’s second goal of the evening

Dwight McNeil had just made it five, scored his second of the evening and could hear the travelling Everton support bouncing in the away section. So, what does he do?

Celebrates right in front of the Brighton lot and gives them a salute. Brilliant stuff.

Some of the salute recipients can be seen laughing it off as they must have been past the point of caring, but some were too riled up to let this one pass.

We doubt McNeil is fussed, though, as he has just spent the last 96 odd minutes dismantling them on their home soil and, in turn, have boosted his chances of staying afloat.

You can watch his obscene reaction to McNeil’s late celebration below…

Will Everton’s 5-1 over Brighton keep them up?

Premier League veteran Sean Dyche was appointed at Goodison Park with one singular objective: to keep Everton in the Premier League.

Whether he will achieve it remains to be seen, but with three games left, this result may have flipped their fortunes on their head.

Everton have been a staple part of the English top-flight since their inception in 1887, and they’ve only been relegated twice - with their last stint in the second division coming in 1950-51.

Their bid to stay up has been boosted by the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Combine that with their newfound spirit and quality, and it now seems inconceivable that they will be the ones to slither into the Championship.