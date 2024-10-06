Brighton & Hove Albion clinched a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Tottenham on Sunday evening, turning the tide with remarkable goals from Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter, and Danny Welbeck. The Seagulls launched an impressive revival, obliterating the visitors’ 2-0 halftime lead and leaving the Tottenham side reeling as they fought back with fierce determination and relentless spirit to place them in a Europa League spot ahead of the October international break.

Despite both teams coming into the match in decent form, it was the visitors who seized control early on. Their pressure paid off in just 23 minutes when Brennan Johnson coolly slid home the opener, capping off a spell of dominance and putting the hosts on the back foot as the winger made it six goals from his last six games.

As Brighton began to find their rhythm in the first half, pressing Tottenham’s defence with increasing intensity, James Maddison struck a crucial blow right before the break. Timo Werner deftly poked the ball into his path, and Maddison’s shot, though not perfectly struck, was helped into the bottom-right corner by Bart Verbruggen's outstretched hand, doubling Spurs' lead at a pivotal moment.

A sluggish start to the second half cost Tottenham, as Brighton halved the deficit just five minutes after the restart. Halftime substitute Pervis Estupinan wasted no time making an impact, threading a pass down the left wing to the surging Kaoru Mitoma, who outpaced Pedro Porro. The Japan international whipped a bouncing cross into the box, evading both a sliding Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie, before falling perfectly to Minteh, who rifled his shot past a helpless Vicario, sparking hope for Brighton.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side found new momentum after the goal, and they built on it brilliantly in the 58th minute. Georginio Rutter, quiet in the first half, came alive to level the scoreline, capping off a swift move that showcased his resilience and timing. His revival mirrored the team's growing confidence as they turned the game on its head, helping Sussex-on-Sea refind their voice.

In a match of two starkly contrasting halves, Tottenham crumbled in the closing stages as former Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck sealed the comeback with a powerful header. What unfolded was perplexing; a game that seemed destined to follow a singular narrative took a dramatic turn. However, Hurzeler and his team had different plans, demonstrating their tenacity and resolve to rewrite the story on the pitch.

Brighton & Hove Albion Statistics Tottenham 4 Shots on target 3 5 Shots off target 7 41 Possession (%) 59 2 Yellow Cards 2 0 Red Cards 0 4 Corners 7 14 Fouls 10

Match Highlights

Brighton & Hove Albion Player Ratings

GK - Bart Verbruggen - 6/10

Conceding two goals in the space of 15 minutes is never good, but serious questions will have been asked of the Netherlands' international for the second as, despite getting a hand on Maddison's strike, he wasn't able to stop Tottenham running away with the result. Much improved after the break, much like his team.

RB - Joel Veltman - 5.5/10

It was tough out there for Veltman, who struggled to keep Werner quiet. He also proved incapable of fighting against the Tottenham press when he was in possession, completing neither of his two first-half dribble attempts.

CB - Adam Webster - N/A

Just six minutes into proceedings, the 29-year-old appeared to aggravate his hamstring, forcing an early substitution which saw Igor take his place.

CB - Lewis Dunk - 6/10

He was decent enough. The Brighton captain didn't do much of note, whether positive or negative.

LB - Ferdi Kadioglu - 6/10

He was okay in the first 45 minutes, but was replaced at the break by Pervis Estupinian - which was definitely a tactical alteration rather than one that highlighted Kadioglu's below-par performance.

CM - Carlos Baleba - 7.5/10

Very much a rose in amongst the thorns in the first-half. Baleba was confident on the ball and did everything asked of him off it, despite others around him struggling. He was helped out in the second-half, obviously, but Baleba was one of few players that performed well throughout all periods of the evening.

CM - Jack Hinshelwood - 6/10

Not much to note really. He was largely ineffective in the first period, before looking fairly well composed when things were going his team's way in the second. Bang average, but nothing to criticise.

RW - Yankuba Minteh - 8/10

Everyone knows the former Newcastle man has a high ceiling, and we, again, got a glimpse of that at the start of the second-half when he pounced on a defensive mistake to strike Brighton's first goal.

CAM - Georginio Rutter - 8.5/10

Was drowned out among the Tottenham press, and his position in the heart of midfield was taken advantage of throughout the first half. In that period, he lost 8/10 ground duels he contested, highlighting just how torrid of an afternoon he was having. He more than made up for it when he netted the equaliser to bring the scoreline to 2-2 and then assisted the third. He has definitely endeared himself to his new fans after a completely reenergised second half display!

LW - Kaoru Mitoma - 8.5/10

At times, as Brighton found rhythm hard to come by, Mitoma was the only viable out-ball. His speed on the break provided his side with some much-needed respite, and it's just a shame his teammates weren't on his wavelength in a first-half of very slim pickings. He created the most glaring opportunity for his side when he put it on a plate for Welbeck. After the break, he assisted Minteh for Brighton's first goal, as he proved to be Brighton's main source of creativity, running Porro ragged.

ST - Danny Welbeck - 8/10

His movement was good, but his end product should have definitely been better. All Mitoma's ball into the box needed was a better touch, and the first-half could have gone a lot better.

Sub - Igor - 5.5/10

Understandably looked a little out of shape after coming off the bench so early on. He picked up the first yellow card of the game, and was perhaps Brighton's worst defender.

Sub - Pervis Estupinian - 7/10

Changed the game from the perspective of intent. He catalysed the move that brought about Brighton's first goal and then remained a livewire for the rest of the evening.

Sub - Julio Enciso - 6.5/10

Had a good run on goal, stopped in his tracks. But his energy was a welcome addition.

Sub - Mats Wieffer - 6/10

Added some assurance to the midfield late on, but wasn't necessarily needed.

Sub - Brajan Gruda - N/A

Didn't play enough to register a rating

Tottenham Player Ratings

GK - Guglielmo Vicario - 6.5/10

Successfully completed all his pass attempts in the first-half. But other than his possession involvement, he probably could have had a nap as he played the role of spectator for much of the evening. He had much more to do after the break, but couldn't be blamed for Brighton's goals.

RB - Pedro Porro - 5.5/10

He was run ragged by Mitoma, and after doing well to snuff out the Japanese star's danger in the first-half, the winger got the better of him as the evening wore on. He was run ragged after the break.

CB - Cristian Romero - 5.5/10

Played a smart ball over the defence to Maddison early on. It came to nothing, but the intent was there, and the Argentine defender showed his ability to make a difference to all phases of play in the first half. Of course, this decent start took a turn for the worst in the second period, as Romero was unable to organise his defence as they collapsed.

CB - Micky Van de Ven - 6/10

There are few players - if any - who would like to get in a foot race with Van de Ven. This was highlighted in Tottenham's 3-0 win over United, and again when paired with Brighton. The Dutchman was great in the first-half, but like many of his teammates, will be kicking himself for the second-half disrepair.

LB - Destiny Udogie - 6/10

Really, really good once again in the first half. You can see why Tottenham fans rave about Udogie, who consistently performs at the top level as an underrated modern full-back. Before the interval, he completed 2/2 dribble attempts, 1/1 long balls, and also won all seven of his ground duels. However, he could have done better by clearing Mitoma's ball into the box, which left Minteh with a simple finish that kickstarted the comeback job.

CM - Rodrigo Bentancur - 5.5/10

As his teammates did well to shift the ball forward, Bentancur struggled early on, having been dispossessed twice in a matter of minutes. He didn't really improve, either.

CM - James Maddison - 7/10

Made some really positive runs forward from deep, helping his teammates carve out opportunities with ease. In the 37th minute, he made the most of the space afforded to him as he netted the second goal of the afternoon.

RW - Brennan Johnson - 7.5/10

Scoring his sixth goal in as many games, Johnson is loving life under Ange Postecoglou's guidance, and that was evidenced with the sheer confidence he had to tuck in the opener when through on goal in the 23rd minute.

CAM - Dejan Kulusevski - 5/10

Not through any fault of his own necessarily, but the Swedish international was the quietest Tottenham player in the first period. This then carried on throughout the second period, as he was unable to gain any control on the tie.

LW - Timo Werner - 6.5/10

If his whipped ball into Johnson inside the opening minute was a stud-length closer to him, he could have earned himself an assist. He then made up for this by setting up Maddison for the deficit-doubler. He used the freedom of the left flank excellently to show off his speed and ingenuity before waning in impact late on.

ST - Dominic Solanke - 7/10

Provided the inch-perfect through ball to give Johnson a much deserved opening goal. He was the focal point of attack, and although he won't get the same adoration as his attacking partner, he continues to prove to be influential - even if he didn't have a look-in during the later stages of the evening.

Sub - Pape Sarr - 5.5/10

Ange Postecoglu's side let things slip in the second-half, and none of the subs did much to change that.

Sub - Yves Bissouma - 5.5/10

Proved very ineffective in helping Tottenham get back into the fixture as their midfield waned late on - shriveled almost.

Sub - Mikey Moore - N/A

Didn't have enough time to do anything of note.

Man of the Match

Kaoru Mitoma

While many of his teammates played out a poor first-half before coming alive in the second, Kaoru Mitoma's performance levels never dropped. He showed flashes of his form from two seasons ago with the way he took everything in his stride and encouraged his team to fight back and earn all three points.

He ran Porro ragged all evening, grabbing an assist to show for it. Hurzeler will be delighted with the Japan international's start to this season, as he's been crucial to the Seagulls' fine run of form. They now find themselves in a Europa League position early on.