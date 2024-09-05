Brighton & Hove Albion summer signing Ferdi Kadioglu has been tipped to be a success at the Amex Stadium by Vitor Pereira, with the Al-Shabab head coach telling GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive interview that he is desperate to see the 24-year-old shine after playing a crucial role in his development.

The Seagulls have entered a new era under boss Fabian Hurzeler, and they have made a promising start to the Premier League campaign thanks to grabbing wins over Everton and Manchester United - along with a point at title-chasing Arsenal - before the international break.

Kadioglu has joined Brighton for an initial fee of £25million - which could rise by an additional £4.2million in add-ons - after an agreement was reached with Fenerbahce last week, and Pereira is confident that the south coast outfit's fanbase will like what they see after adjusting to the pace of the English top flight.

Pereira: Kadioglu Will Excel at Amex Stadium

Turkey international's role changed under Portuguese tactician

If Pereira does ever manage in the Premier League, he may cross paths with one of his biggest success stories – Kadioglu.

The left-back made the move to Brighton during the final stages of the summer transfer window, and the Portuguese tactician believes he will thrive in his new surroundings after working closely with him earlier in his career.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Pereira said: “Ferdi is a top player and a very good person. I am so happy to see him in the Premier League. When he first arrived at Fenerbahce, he was a right-winger, and I decided to challenge him. I told him he could become a top full-back, but on the left side, coming inside on his right foot.

"One of his strengths is that he can play on both sides very comfortably. And so he accepted my challenge, changed his position and started to improve a lot. Because he didn’t start as a defender, he has offensive DNA. Brighton have secured a tactically-cultured player and a very hard worker. He just likes to learn every day."

Ferdi Kadioglu's statistics at Fenerbahce Appearances 204 Goals 18 Assists 22 Yellow cards 22 Sent off 0 Statistics correct as of 05/09/2024

Kadioglu Can Follow Hurzeler's Instructions

Left-back is capable of obeying demands in quickfire fashion

Pereira insists that Turkey international Kadioglu will not require a lot of time to adjust to Hurzeler's demands at Brighton, while he is capable of putting in impressive performances in high-pressure situations.

The Al-Shabab chief added: "What I noticed when managing him was that he understood instructions very quickly. And now he has turned into a modern full-back. This requires constantly creating new movements, sometimes switching sides and being able to cut inside, cross and shoot. He is also very strong under pressure because he can use both feet so well.

"I just tried to give him possibilities and remind him to enjoy playing. I helped give him some tactical maturity and hopefully that has contributed to him being ready for the Premier League. I think this summer was the right time to move to Brighton, and he can become a top player there."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ferdi Kadioglu recorded 12 key passes in a Turkey shirt at Euro 2024

Pereira has a proven track record of developing players. It’s one of the main reasons Al-Shabab offered him the job.

Although the Saudi Pro League's foreign stars get a lot of the media headlines, the league's priority is to unearth and bring through young local players with a view to strengthening the Saudi national team between now and the 2034 World Cup when it comes to the Kingdom.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored