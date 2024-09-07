Liverpool missed out on the signing of talented German star Brajan Gruda this summer to Brighton, according to BILD journalist Christian Falk.

The Reds had a relatively quiet transfer window in the summer as Arne Slot opted to make minimal changes to his squad at Anfield after taking over from Jurgen Klopp, with Federico Chiesa the only first-team arrival while a deal was done for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to join the club from Valencia next summer.

But the Reds were interested in a number of talented players throughout the window, and one player they knocked on the door for was 20-year-old sensation Gruda.

Liverpool Wanted to Sign Brajan Gruda

Brighton sealed a deal with Mainz for £26.6m

Slot wanted to have options across his forward line to compete with Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo, and winger Gruda was someone who was targeted by Anfield chiefs.

They weren't alone in registering their interest in the German youngster, who has been described as having "something special" by national team legend Thomas Muller, with the likes of Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart interested.

Mainz were demanding around €50million to let him leave, before Brighton swooped and sealed a deal for just €31.5million as they gazumped all the Bundesliga clubs while also offering him more regular game time which was a big factor in his decision to move to the Seagulls.

And according to Falk, writing in his column on Substack, Liverpool may end up regretting their decision not to make their interest more concrete after knocking on the door initially during the summer window about a deal.

"Brajan Gruda is a big, big talent from Germany. Thomas Muller has played against him and with him; Gruda was involved in the preliminary squad for the European Championship this summer. Muller said he has ‘something special’ and advised everyone to keep an eye on his development. He doesn’t say that very often. "It’s important to note that there were seven clubs in the queue to sign him this summer: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, VfB Stuttgart were interested… The manager of Mainz made clear that they wanted €50m. "In the end, Brighton only paid €31.5m, which was still too much for Bundesliga sides and ultimately, clubs like Bayern couldn’t guarantee him regular playing time, which influenced his decision in favour of Brighton. "One other English club also knocked on the door this summer - it was Liverpool. I heard that Liverpool were interested in him and perhaps they made a mistake not getting concrete with this one."

Related Exclusive: Liverpool Face Battle to Hold Onto £70m Star Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is being eyed by Saudi dealmakers ahead of the new-look Club World Cup

Liverpool Eye Jonathan Tah as Van Dijk Replacement

Dutchman out of contract in 2025

While there are question marks about the future of several key players at Anfield, there is a realisation that at some point in the near future Virgil Van Dijk will need to be replaced.

The 33-year-old centre-back is out of contract in 2025 and Liverpool chiefs want him to stay beyond that, but they know they must find a long-term replacement and someone they have identified to take his spot in the team is Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah.

The German international is out of contract next summer too and has told the Bundesliga champions he will not extend his deal after being denied a move to Bayern Munich this summer. However, he has a big dream to play in the Premier League and according to Christian Falk Liverpool are paying close attention to his situation.