Brighton & Hove Albion are continuing to push for their 'dream target' this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

The Seagulls are usually shrewd spenders in the market, but Romano believes they would be willing to break the bank to sign this player.

Brighton & Hove Albion transfer news

It was one of the stories of the season. Having lost manager Graham Potter to Chelsea early on in the campaign, Brighton appointed Roberto De Zerbi as their new chief, with the Italian making a long-lasting impact at the Amex Stadium.

Courtesy of a sixth-placed finish, Brighton are now preparing for their first-ever continental campaign, with the south coast outfit having qualified for the Europa League.

A remarkable achievement for a club who were in the third tier of English football a little over a decade ago, with Brighton now dreaming of fixtures against the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting CP and Roma.

As such, the Seagulls are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the Europa League campaign, with De Zerbi having already been busy in the transfer market.

Joao Pedro has been their most expensive signing of the window so far, with the former Watford man making the move for a reported £30 million.

He becomes Brighton's club-record signing, eclipsing the £20 million they paid for Adam Webster in August 2019.

But, should the Sussex-based side get their way, they could look to secure another big-money signing before the window slams shut.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Brighton?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano admitted that Brighton were keen on signing Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghanaian international is attracting interest from across the Premier League, with the division's biggest clubs on the lookout.

Regardless, Romano believes they are pushing hard, with the Italian reporter telling GIVEMESPORT:

“Brighton consider Kudus their dream target this summer. He is a player they really want and they know it's not easy to negotiate when you have clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal involved. But Brighton remain in the mix for Kudus.”

What's next for Brighton this summer?

Should they achieve what appears to be the impossible and beat both Chelsea and Arsenal to Kudus, it's likely to cost Brighton a hefty fee.

According to a report by The Independent, Ajax are confident they can land a figure in the region of £40 million for Kudus this summer.

An eye-catching amount of money, if successful in their pursuit, Kudus would become Brighton's record signing, just weeks after the club splashed £30 million on bringing Pedro in from Watford.

Regardless, De Zerbi is said to be enchanted with Kudus' potential and is pushing the club to prioritise the midfielder's signature.

A lot of this could depend on what happens with current Brighton anchorman Moises Caicedo, who remains of interest to big-spenders Chelsea.

The capital club saw a £70 million bid rejected by Brighton earlier in the window, with Caicedo believed to be valued at around £100 million instead (via Sky Sports).

Should Brighton land a sizeable sum for Caicedo, don't be surprised to see them start pressing the accelerator down on their pursuit of Kudus later in the window.