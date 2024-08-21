Celtic have been subject to a club-record fee of £26 million for Danish midfielder Matt O’Riley from Brighton & Hove Albion, according to BBC Sport Scotland’s Kheredine Idessane, who revealed that a deal could be struck in the next 24–48 hours.

Having signed Adam Idah, Paulo Bernardo and Viljami Sinisalo on permanent deals and pounced on Kasper Schmeichel’s free agency status, Brendan Rodgers and Co will be hoping to extend their streak as Scottish Premiership champions to four times on the bounce.

Imperative to that will be O’Riley, a midfielder who scored shedloads of goals for the Scottish outfit last season, but given the plethora of interest in his services this summer, the former Fulham man could be poised to move away.

Brighton Submit £26m Offer for O’Riley

Deal could be struck in the next 24-48 hours

The London-born midfielder’s future has been a major topic of discussion in Parkhead circles this summer, with a host of clubs – some of which are in the Premier League – courted as keen admirers.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Idessane suggested that Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton have offered the Hoops a proposal worth £26 million – a fee that would break their club record sale – for the Dane’s signature.

Insisting that no agreement between the two parties has been reached at the time of writing, the journalist said a deal could be finalised within the next 24 to 48 hours. Idessane said:

“Would Celtic accept £26m for Matt O’Riley? That’s what I’m told Brighton & Hove Albion are offering for the Celtic midfielder. Would break club record fee of £25m Arsenal paid for Kieran Tierney. If clubs come to an agreement, deal could be done in the next 24-48 hours, am hearing.”

According to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas earlier in the week, Brighton moved ahead of Chelsea in the race for his signature, while a prospective move to Southampton – with Russell Martin and his entourage previously interested – has seemingly collapsed.

A twice-capped Denmark international, O’Riley took the Scottish top tier by storm last term, netting 19 strikes and plundering a further 18 assists as his side won their 54th domestic league title.

O'Riley, Gross, Gilmour - 23/24 League Stats Statistic O'Riley Gross Gilmour Minutes 2,815 3,114 2,126 Goals 13 4 0 Assists 11 10 1 Shots per game 2.9 1.5 0.8 Pass success rate (%) 82.9 90.2 92.2 Tackles per game 1.9 1.9 0.9 Interceptions per game 0.6 0.6 0.4 Overall rating 7.68 7.13 6.39

Kyogo Furuhashi Eyed by Man City Chiefs

Japan international open to Premier League move

Also paramount to how Celtic will fare this campaign is centre forward Kyogo Furuhashi, who has amassed 73 goals and 16 assists in his 135-game Celtic career, but ahead of the fast-approaching deadline next week, Manchester City are interested in his signature.

Pep Guardiola’s side hold concrete interest in the 21-cap Japan international, per The Athletic’s Sam Lee, as they look to ease the goalscoring burden on Erling Haaland’s shoulders, especially after the departure of Julian Alvarez.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Lawrence Shankland has scored more Scottish Premiership goals than Kyogo Furuhashi since he joined Celtic in 2021.

A mainstay in his side since being signed by now-Tottenham Hotspur chief Ange Postecoglou in the summer of 2019, The Athletic’s report revealed that the Citizens will shift their attention to Furuhashi after a deal for Ilkay Gundogan is hashed out.

Furuhashi, 29, is open to moving to the Premier League this summer, the report stated, while it is believed that personal terms will be no issue. The ex-Vissel Kobe star’s current contract expires in the summer of 2027.

