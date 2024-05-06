Highlights Brighton & Hove Albion are contemplating whether to hand Deniz Undav another opportunity to break into the forefront of Roberto De Zerbi's plans.

The striker has excelled during a season-long loan spell with Stuttgart and is on the cusp of helping them qualify for the Champions League.

The Bundesliga outfit have an option to buy Undav, but Brighton are considering giving him a second chance to crack the Premier League.

Deniz Undav excelled for Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of last season with a glut of goals that secured Europa League football for the Seagulls - and having endured a superb campaign away from the Amex Stadium at Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart in the current campaign, the German could find his way back to the south coast, GIVEMESPORT sources have exclusively revealed.

The Seagulls signed Undav for £6m from sister club Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium back in January 2022 and, having loaned him back to the Benelux outfit until the start of last campaign, he was ready for first-team football on the south coast upon his return - yet minutes were lacking. He only made his first Premier League start for the club against Bournemouth back in February 2023, due to his teammates' strong form, and although it took Undav until his third start in April to record a first goal under Roberto De Zerbi, he embarked on a run of five goals in eight games to finish the season strongly for the Seagulls.

Five goals in six starts and 617 total minutes of Premier League football was a superb tally for a newcomer; though with Joao Pedro and Evan Ferguson ahead of him in the pecking order, he was shipped out on loan to Stuttgart for the season. It's gone exactly as planned with 18 goals and 10 assists in 28 Bundesliga games having piqued interest at his parent club - and GIVEMESPORT sources have exclusively revealed that the club are looking at the possibility of bringing him back into the fold.

Undav Could Return to Brighton and Fight for Place

The German is enjoying the prime years of his career

Undav’s record of either a goal or assist per game in the Bundesliga means that there is a chance he will return to Brighton for a second attempt at the Premier League, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Stuttgart have a buy option for Undav and with the club looking likely to reach the Champions League, there could have been scope to keep him should they reach Europe’s elite competition. However, their option is not guaranteed and with Brighton currently on 19 less goals than last season with just three Premier League games to play, their frontline could do with more work going into next season, considering they won’t have European football to contend with.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Goals from Deniz Undav (18) and Serhou Guirassy (25) in the Bundesliga have accounted for 58.9% of Stuttgart's goals (73) this season.

Undav wanted more game time, which Brighton agreed to; though with 18 goals in the top-flight alone, he ranks as the fourth top-scorer in the Bundesliga behind Bayern Munich marksman Harry Kane, Stuttgart strike partner Serhou Guirassy and RB Leipzig talisman Lois Openda, and that could be enough to force the Seagulls’ hand in the summer.

A tally of 45 goals in 70 games for Union Saint-Gilloise means that he has been prolific for the past half-decade and, as such, Brighton may look to utilise him whilst his stock is high.

Stuttgart Will Be Wary to Lose Both Undav and Guirassy

Brighton may need to convince their man to move back to the Amex

There is a caveat, however. Brighton must decide in the summer months as to how they should use the one-cap Germany international, especially with Pedro, Ferguson and Danny Welbeck to contend with. But for Stuttgart, it could spell disaster if they are unable to get their man; with Guirassy also likely to depart, GIVEMESPORT sources have exclusively revealed.

The Guinea international has recently turned 28 but whilst his career wasn't entirely superb until a move to Rennes in 2020/21, it’s his 36 goals in 48 Bundesliga games for Stuttgart that has linked him with some of the world’s biggest clubs.

Arsenal, Manchester United and even Bayern Munich have all been tipped to take him on in the summer, and whilst his release clause of £15million is seen as a relative bargain, his departure followed by Undav’s return to Brighton could leave a gaping hole in Stuttgart's attack - in which they could use his funds to make a permanent move for Undav.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-05-24.