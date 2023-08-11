Highlights Liverpool have secured the signing of midfielder Moises Caicedo, addressing their need for a defensive midfielder ahead of the season opener against Chelsea.

Caicedo's statistics from last season highlight his defensive prowess and his ability to turn defense into attack, making him an all-around asset to the team.

The Brighton fan's analysis suggests that Caicedo will seamlessly fit into Liverpool's system and that his potential is vast, making him a valuable addition to the team for years to come.

What a crazy transfer window we’re having! When we went to bed last night it looked like Harry Kane was probably staying at Tottenham and Moises Caicedo looked likely to be moving to Chelsea, but when we woke up, we discovered Liverpool had won the race for the Ecuadorian with a Premier League record bid and Kane was on the verge of flying to Germany to join Bayern Munich. Just wild stories!

Liverpool have been crying out for a defensive midfielder all summer, especially since Fabinho’s departure for the Saudi Pro League, and it seems they finally have their man. Having started their final pre-season game with what looked to be somewhat of a 4-0-6 formation, the signing of Caicedo couldn’t come at a better time. This is especially true given that their season opener will be against Chelsea, who looked destined to sign Caicedo themselves all summer.

With this signing coming somewhat out of nowhere, Liverpool fans are still trying to work out how Caicedo will slot into the team and fortunately for them, a Brighton fan on Reddit has gone to great lengths to explain his potential role.

Brighton fan analyses Moises Caicedo to Liverpool

The piece begins with a small thank you to Liverpool for signing the player instead of Chelsea before getting into the main bulk, beginning with where the Ecuadorian will slot in: “Let's start with the basics, typically for us Caicedo would be playing as the defensive oriented midfielder in a double pivot, allowing Gross or Mac Allister to progress further up the pitch. For Liverpool, he'll probably take up the space left by Fabinho, with Trent potentially playing the inverted role he did towards the end of last season alongside him.”

So, unsurprisingly, Caicedo will likely take up the role vacated by Fabinho, but how do his statistics from last season compare with some of the best: “First and foremost, Caicedo is a defensive-minded player, playing 61% of his 3,140 minutes last season as a DM (per Opta) so let's start there. One of Caicedo's major strengths is his ability to quickly cover ground, he is an immense runner, whether that's in front of our back four or when players break through, Caicedo's ball recovery is next to none. His combination with Estupinan for us was a key reason why we performed so well last season, Estupinan would bomb down the left flank to provide support on the attack while Caicedo would cover the space left. In volume, Caicedo's numbers are fantastic. In the league last season only Palhinha made more tackles (144 to Caicedo's 100) and only Declan Rice made more interceptions (63 to Caicedo's 56) and within our squad was #1 in most defensive actions (tackles, interceptions, duels won, possession won).

"Caicedo, however, is much more than this, one of his key tools is his ability to turn defence into attack, 18 times last season he regained possession which turned into a shot for us, a number only bettered by Rodri (19) and in terms of quality of those chances, 5.10 expected goals worth of attacks were created when Caicedo won possession (of which we actually scored 11), once again this number is only bettered by Rodri (5.89). Per Fbref, Caicedo attempts just short of 60 passes per 90, with an 86.4% pass completion rate while also being a tremendous passer across all ranges especially over short and medium distances with a 92.5% and 90.5% pass completion rate (per Opta).

"Although our defensive midfielder, Caicedo's on the ball and progressive/attacking numbers are very impressive too. Per Fbref he completes 2.42 progressive carries per game, and although he was only directly involved in two goals last season (1G, 1A) he was involved in 185 moves that ended in a shot (only behind Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, and Pascal Gross). He also had 41 chances created on the edge of the box, fourth in our squad for last season, looking at that in conjunction with his secondary chances and that number rises to 76, with only Pascal Gross creating more.

"His comfortability with the ball doesn't just extend to going forward, he is fantastic under pressure too; coming under pressure 23.5 times per game, more than any other player from Brighton and most times his positioning and quick thinking allowed him to play a pass quickly into our more forward players without losing possession. Under possession, Caicedo's pass accuracy is 86%, only bettered by Rodri and Enzo Fernandez.”

Yeah, we think it’s fair to say that his statistics speak volumes for his ability, but can he live up to his transfer fee? For a player that is still yet to reach 100 competitive career appearances, a reported £110m sounds crazy, especially given Declan Rice just went for around £105m. Fortunately, the Reddit post covers that debate too: “Over the summer, Caicedo has been compared a lot to Declan Rice, largely due to their respective transfer fees. This I personally feel is unfair to Caicedo as it feels he and Rice fill very different roles. Although both are known for being defensive-minded midfielders, Rice often pushes up the pitch more and is directly involved in the attack, whereas Moises is more of a destroyer who can progress the ball up the pitch and around the edge of the area.”

Finally, how will the 21-year-old fit in on Merseyside, according to this Brighton, fan it’ll be an absolute breeze, saying: “In terms of fitting in at Liverpool, I believe he's going to fit like a glove; while he isn't used to playing in a single pivot, I believe he is more than able of handling that role, especially with his surrounding players.

"I also believe he'll settle in very easily, just look at how well Mac Allister has been for you during pre-season, with that familiarity in both a midfielder partner and system, I don't think it'll take long for Caicedo to hit his stride. You're getting a strong, powerful, versatile, and dynamic defensive midfielder who is used to playing in a high pressing system, so I believe Liverpool is the perfect fit for him.

"Some may question the £110m price tag but at only 21 he's gonna become even better than he is now and could genuinely be a presence within your midfield for the next decade. I'm gonna miss him and Alexis a lot, but Liverpool feels like the right place for both. Enjoy them and good luck next season.”

There you have it, a fantastic and heartfelt deep dive into the ability of Caicedo and how he will perform at Liverpool from a fan who has followed him so closely. It certainly seems Liverpool have a real gem on their hands, especially given he’ll be linking straight back up with Alexis Mac Allister, with whom he performed so well alongside at Brighton last season.