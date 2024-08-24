Key Takeaways Thrilling match with Brighton defeating Manchester United 2-1 thanks to Joao Pedro's late winner.

Welbeck scored his 100th career goal against his former club, while United's goals were both controversially disallowed.

Pedro stood out as Man of the Match, contributing to Brighton's goals and proving to be a key player throughout the match.

A thrilling contest featuring chances a-plenty, goals to boot, and comical offsides took place on the South Coast today, as a late winner from Joao Pedro allowed Brighton and Hove Albion to defeat Manchester United 2-1.

After an unsuspecting opening 30 minutes at The Amex, where both sides were cagey in their attempts to size each other up, it was the hosts who cast the first stone through a familiar face to Manchester United fans.

The Red Devils failed to deal with a cross into the area, which fell kindly all the way through to Kaoru Mitoma to pull back to Danny Welbeck, who slid in at the right time to poke home his 100th career goal, and his third direct goal contribution of the season, against the side that he made his breakthrough with, for 1-0.

Manchester United almost managed to gain an instant response, with Amad Diallo's teasing ball finding Marcus Rashford at the back post. His initial header was saved superbly by Jason Steele, but fell kindly into the back of the net off of the none-the-wiser Rashford's heel, but the flag was soon raised on the far side.

From there, though, Brighton continued to dominate the game, allowing Manchester United little possession and even fewer chances as the Seagulls carved out chances of their own with James Milner firing one over and Welbeck hitting the bar.

However, arguably against the run of play, it was United who found the net next to equalise through Diallo with the Ivorian getting the better of Jack Hinshelwood before firing a low shot in off of the knee of Jan Paul van Hecke.

Manchester United thought that they had completed the turnaround, with a beautiful Bruno Fernandes-led attack seeing Garnacho tee'd up to tap home at the back post, but the ball, incredibly, took a touch off of the offside knee of fellow substitute Joshua Zirkzee from less than a yard out, which saw the goal removed.

An end-to-end affair followed, with the sides trading attacking blows that featured chances for Lewis Dunk, Scott McTominay and Casemiro, but it was Brighton who stole the day through Joao Pedro, who rose unmarked at the back post to head home the winner in a dramatic ending to the match.

Match Highlights

Joao Pedro wins it for Brighton

The moment Joao Pedro won the game for Brighton at the death. Check out the video below:

Brighton Player Ratings

GK - Jason Steele - 7/10

Made a few good saves throughout, and his distribution was accurate and effective.

RB - Joel Veltman - 8/10

Was plenty active on the right of the defence, showing aptitude when stepping forward and keeping the United flanks quiet when not. Was kept more and more busy in the second half as United chased the win, and managed superbly with several big interventions.

CB - Jan Paul van Hecke - 7/10

Was a bit more active defensively than his partners on the left, but coped well with anything thrown his way in the first half. Kept Diallo onside on the hour mark, and deflected his shot into the back of the net for United's equaliser.

CB - Lewis Dunk - 7/10

Not much asked of him defensively, like his cohorts, but was superbly accurate with his passing.

LB - Jack Hinshelwood - 6/10

Didn't have much to do, but was successful with the majority of his duels with Diallo. The Ivorian eventually got the better of him on the hour mark before scoring.

CM - James Milner - 8/10

Like a fine wine. Successful in the vast majority of his duels and linked all the areas of Brighton's play well. Almost doubled Brighton's lead early in the second, but saw it cleared off the line by Dalot.

CM - Billy Gilmour - 9/10

Some very nice passes on display. Kept Brighton cool and collected in the middle in his typical style. Flashed some delightful through balls in behind throughout the second, and showed wonderful defensive grit too.

AM - Joao Pedro - 9/10

A chaos-causing cross from the right from Pedro led to Brighton's opening goal, linked up superbly with his fellow attackers throughout, and grabbed the winner late in added time to secure the win for his side. An excellent display, and our Man of the Match.

LW - Kaoru Mitoma - 7/10

Was a threat throughout, and grabbed a nice recovery assist from Pedro's cross to find Welbeck for 1-0. Was kept quiet then onwards by Mazraoui.

RW - Yakuba Minteh - 6/10

Showed his threatening pace and trickery at times, but was kept mostly quiet by Dalot.

ST - Danny Welbeck - 9/10

What a start to the season he has had. Was there to put the ball in the net, rather than contribute to the build up, and did just that. Was always a threat in the area, hitting the bar early in the second half. Happy centurion day to him.

Sub - Carlos Baleba - 6/10

Kept Brighton ticking over with some necessary energy from the Brighton bench.

Sub - Julio Enciso - 6/10

Showed his typical spark and knack for a shot from distance. Spirited, and brought the energy back into Brighton's performance.

Sub - Georginio Rutter - N/A

A debut for the club-record signing was made late, leaving him little time to make an impact.

Sub - Simon Adingra - 8/10

Didn't have much time to make an impact, but hooked a lovely ball to the back post for Pedro to grab the winner.

Sub - Yasin Ayari - N/A

Didn't have time to make an impact.

Manchester United Player Ratings

GK - Andre Onana - 7/10

Wasn't tested too often, made some decent saves when he was, and was faultless for the goals. Was very accurate with his distribution.

RB - Noussair Mazraoui - 8/10

Did a good job against Mitoma, who carries a considerable threat. Composed in the backline, and is looking to be an astute addition so far for United.

CB - Harry Maguire - 6/10

Should have got Pedro's cross clear for 1-0, and probably should have denied the follow-up cross from Mitoma that assisted the goal. Improved in the second half with some key interventions, and some excellent distribution.

CB - Lisandro Martinez - 7/10

Allowed Welbeck time to steal in and open the scoring. Was otherwise composed on the ball and sharp with his passing, with some big interventions towards the end.

LB - Diogo Dalot - 9/10

Had an excellent match, coping with the threat of Minteh very well. Was adept with his crosses, one of which should have been turned in by Diallo. Cleared a Milner flick off the line excellently early in the second half.

CM - Kobbie Mainoo - 8/10

Was composed as ever amidst a typically heavy Brighton press. Got United out of danger on several occasions.

CM - Casemiro - 9/10

Was superb in the centre of the park, winning numerous tackles and showing his set-piece threat as well. Was a massive key to the midfield battle today with defensive fortitude and sharp, forward-thinking distribution.

AM - Mason Mount - 5/10

Showed some spirit in the odd United counter-attack, and showed some nice link-ups with the wingers. Was hauled off at half-time.

RW - Amad Diallo - 8/10

Had United's biggest chance of the first half, and should have put it away. More than made up for it on the hour mark with a clever run and finish to equalise.

LW - Marcus Rashford - 5/10

Had the odd chance to display his threat, but was ultimately ineffective. Replaced by Garnacho after the hour mark.

ST - Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

Was certainly active enough, and wasn't one for lack of trying, but gave the ball away several times. Got back to his level by crafting a wonderful move down the right to set up Garnacho, but a hilarious offside denied it.

Sub - Joshua Zirkzee - 5/10

Maybe, today, provided the most hilarious, strange offside decision of all time, with Garnacho's tap-in defelcting in off of Zirkzee's offside knee from a few yards out. Other than that, linked up nicely in his self-named "9.5" position. Was a spearhead that United needed.

Sub - Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

Very, very unlucky to see his goal ruled out for offside. Added much more of a threat than Rashford, and arguably should have started the game.

Sub - Scott McTominay - 5/10

Didn't get the chance to get on the ball much in his brief appearance. Saw one tempting shot blocked superbly by Brighton, but arguably is the man to have left Pedro unmarked for the winner by Brighton at the death. Mixed display off the bench.

Sub - Matthijs de Ligt - 6/10

Took over from Maguire as a precautionary measure to the Englishman's fitness, and slotted in well with some good pieces of defending.

Sub - Antony - 6/10

Made a chance immediately after coming on, but otherwise didn't have much time to make an impact.

Man of the Match - Joao Pedro

It could have gone to a host of players today, in all truth, with the likes of Casemiro, Billy Gilmour and Diogo Dalot all having wonderful displays, but the catalyst of the day, Pedro, takes our accolade.

His chaos-sparking cross led to Brighton initially taking the lead, and all things good from the Seagulls tended to flow through him on his way to heading home a dramatic, late winner for the hosts. A top day at the office for the Brazilian.