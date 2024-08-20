Highlights Brighton and Man United won their opening Premier League matches.

Both teams kept clean sheets in those games.

Brighton have won the last four out five league games between the two sides.

Prior to the four times Brighton & Hove Albion have beaten Manchester United since 2022, the south coast club had only got the better of the Red Devils three times in their entire history. Last season, United won the reverse fixture at the AMEX Stadium, yet Brighton had beaten United earlier in the campaign at Old Trafford by three goals to one, triggering many to begin questioning whether Erik ten Hag was the right man to lead the club. He has since led the red half of Manchester to a much heralded FA Cup final win over local rivals, Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Brighton lost their manager of last season, the Italian maverick Roberto De Zerbi. But any lingering doubts over whether they could continue to flourish under new German manager, 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler, were put to bed with the Seagulls performing well against Everton at Goodison Park in a 3-0 victory on the Premier League's opening weekend. So it will be fascinating to see how these two sides match up when they meet in a 12.30pm kickoff at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday.

Brighton vs. Manchester United: Match Information When August 24th, 2024 Where American Express Stadium Time 12:30pm BST TV Live on TNT Sports 1

Form Guide

United found a way to win over Fulham

Manchester United's pre-season form was inconsistent as ten Hag chopped and changed his team in order to give players minutes. Despite losing to Manchester City in the Community Shield on penalties, they did at times look the better side, creating chances and being a little unfortunate with VAR. Their late win over Fulham may not have been vintage United, but it will have ticked a lot of boxes for the hierarchy at the club, with a clean sheet and new signing Joshua Zirkzee opening his goal-scoring account on his debut.

Meanwhile, having had a very strong pre-season where they were unbeaten, featuring a 4-0 win over Villarreal, Brighton wiped the floor with Everton at Goodison on Saturday. Among the goals was 33-year-old former United striker Danny Welbeck. Now with 27 goals for the Seagulls, he is two away from the total number of strikes he got for United between 2008 and 2015.

Best Odds and Predictions

GMS delivers picks with analysis

Brighton have a very healthy record against Manchester United in recent seasons, although it was United who won last season's game at the AMEX. Given Danny Welbeck has scored against his former club United twice in a Brighton shirt, Bet365 are giving encouraging odds for him to open the scoring at 15/2. Similarly, Bruno Fernandes has been given relatively long odds to break the deadlock at 17/2 considering he's the Red Devils' set piece and penalty taker.

GMS picks (via Bet365) Outcome Bet Brighton win 6/4 Man Utd win 13/8 Draw 27/10 Over/ Under odds Over Under Over/Under 1.5 Goals 1/6 4/1 Over/Under 4.5 Goals 10/3 2/9 Opening goalscorer odds Marcus Rashford 8/1 Joshua Zirkzee 11/2 Joao Pedro 11/2 Danny Welbeck 15/2 Bruno Fernandes 17/2

Prediction

Both teams have goals in them and already demonstrated an apetite to do well this season. While United have the added firepower up front with Zirkzee, Brighton will be a match for them, which points towards an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Head-to-head Record

Brighton v Manchester United most recent league record Date Score Brighton scorers Man Utd scorers May 19th 2024 Brighton 0-2 Man Utd Dalot, Hojlund Sept 16th 2023 Man Utd 1-3 Brighton Welbeck, Gross, Pedro Mejbri May 4th 2023 Brighton 1-0 Man Utd MacAllister Aug 7th 2022 Man Utd 1-2 Brighton Gross (2) MacAllister (og)

Team news

Both teams will be largely unchanged from the opening day

Erik ten Hag was very quick to manage expectations around United's new striker Joshua Zirkzee, but having come off the bench to score the winner, there will be hope that he will play a bigger role at Brighton. Much was made of Jadon Sancho not being in the squad for the Fulham game, with ten Hag insisting he was unavailable due to an ear infection, so he could return to the squad. Brighton's Evan Ferguson is still recovering from injury. Yankuba Minteh caught the eye at Goodison for Brighton before having to come off due to concussion, but he should be okay to return to action for this fixture.

