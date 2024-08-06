Highlights Reports state that Celtic haven't held talks with Brighton about Matt O'Riley, as Southampton interest remains high.

Despite ongoing rumours, there have been no discussions between Brighton and Celtic but they haven't been ruled out.

O'Riley's impressive stats make him a coveted player, attracting attention from clubs like Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, and Premier League sides.

Southampton have reportedly been handed a boost in their pursuit of Matt O'Riley from Celtic amid their increased efforts to sign the midfielder - with the Daily Record suggesting that reported talks between the Hoops and Brighton over a potential deal for the Denmark international are wide of the mark, as 'well-placed sources' have stated that no talks are happening at this stage.

O'Riley has been a wanted man across Europe throughout the past six months. January saw him linked with continental giants Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, whilst this summer has seen newly promoted duo Southampton and Leicester City take a keen interest in the Hoops star, alongside reported interest from the Seagulls as the transfer window enters its last three weeks before slamming shut on August 30. However, journalists from the Daily Record have suggested that whilst there are talks with Southampton, any conversations with Brighton are wide of the mark.

Brighton Talks With Celtic Over O'Riley Refuted

The midfielder could wait a while before his big move just yet

Speaking on the Daily Record hotline, journalist Keith Jackson believes that although interest may be developed upon in the coming weeks by Brighton, 'well-placed sources' at Celtic have refuted any talks with the Sussex outfit. He said:

"I did suggest that in the coming days, things might start to pick up - particularly down south when it's about this period that the English clubs will start actively pursuing targets. "There has been a report from down south that talks are now ongoing between Celtic and Brighton, Sky Sports News put that out earlier on today (Monday) - but around 15 minutes before I came on here, I got a message from let's just say a really well placed source at Celtic who refutes that.

Matt O'Riley's Scottish Premiership statistics - Celtic squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 =2nd Goals 18 1st Assists 13 1st Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.5 1st Match rating 7.74 1st

"He says that there are no talks at this stage, there haven't been talks with Brighton. That's interesting, I don't think that it really means we can rule Brighton out of the picture. "If Celtic are saying there are no talks then there are no talks, take them at face value. But the word we are getting from down south is that Brighton are certainly very interested. If they haven't opened talks, then they might be about to. These will just be preliminary stuff you would imagine, to ascertain what sort of price Celtic would be looking at. There is no point having a conversation unless you believe the figures are going to be close."

O'Riley Would be an Ideal Premier League Pickup

The midfielder has the technical output to thrive in England

O'Riley would be a smart signing from any Premier League club. 18 goals and 13 assists in the Scottish Premiership almost single-handedly dragged Celtic to the title, and with three assists in six Champions League games, O'Riley has shown that he can do it on the highest level - so it is no surprise that Inter, Atletico and Premier League clubs are after him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: O'Riley scored 19 goals in 49 appearances for Celtic in all competitions last season

Russell Martin has already declared his love for the player by labelling him as a 'manager's dream', and the Saints boss would be hard-pressed to lose his former talent at MK Dons to Brighton if new boss Fabian Hurzeler does make the move for the Fulham youth academy graduate - though at present it may be a case of 'wait and see' over his future.

Related West Ham Want Quick Deal for Celtic Midfielder Matt O'Riley The Danish midfielder has been courted by plenty of Premier League clubs over this summer.

Statistics courtesy ot WhoScored. Correct as of 06-08-24.