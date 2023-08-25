Highlights Brighton has a successful track record of selling players for significant fees, with over £350 million earned from selling key players in recent years.

Players like Marc Cucurella and Neal Maupay have seriously struggled since leaving the Amex Stadium in big-money deals, while Ben White and Dan Burn have continued to impress for their new clubs.

It remains to be seen if Moises Caicedo will be a success at Chelsea after a record-breaking £115m move.

Brighton have done it again. The Seagulls have taken a player they signed for peanuts and have transformed him into a multi-million-pound player. Moises Caicedo has signed for Chelsea for a Premier League record fee of £115 million.

Tony Bloom’s club have banked over £350 million in player sales over the last few years, selling ten players all for north of £10 million. With that in mind, let’s take a look at every player sold by Brighton for at least eight figures and see what happened after their big-money moves.

All statistics included are according to Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Alexis Mac Allister - £35m

The Argentinian, of Scottish heritage, joined Brighton in 2019 from Argentinos Juniors. The centre midfielder has improved incrementally with every passing season at the Amex, with the 2022/23 campaign seeing the player win the World Cup alongside Messi, and deliver a career-best return of 15 G/A in club colours.

Like many a Brighton player before him, Mac Allister caught the eye of a number of potential top six suitors including Chelsea and Liverpool, with the latter seeing off the West Londoners' competition for the player’s signature, for a fee believed to be in the region of £35 million. Mac Allister has enjoyed a strong start to his time at Liverpool, although he was sent off in the Reds' second game of the campaign after a mistimed challenge.

Robert Sanchez - £25m

There were murmurings of real discontent coming from the Robert Sanchez camp last season. The goalkeeper had reportedly fallen out with manager Roberto De Zerbi after being dropped in favour of shot-stopper, Jason Steele. According to Brighton’s avant-garde, Italian manager, Sanchez was dropped from Brighton’s match-day squad entirely, because Sanchez “wanted it that way”.

Having signed for Brighton under-18s in 2013, the 25-year-old made his way through the ranks and staked a claim for the club’s number-one jersey under Graham Potter, earning himself a call-up to the Spanish national side in the process. Despite some truly dazzling displays for the Seagulls, Sanchez’s susceptibility to mistakes was his ultimate undoing, and one that would see him dropped by De Zerbi, leading to his £25 million Chelsea switch. Sanchez's start at Chelsea has been somewhat of a slow-burner so far, but the Spanish international will be seeking to replicate the form that saw him become Brighton's number one, and star for Spain.

Marc Cucurella - £62m

Is there a more luscious, unrestrained set of locks in the Premier League than the ones that can be found embedded into the scalp of Marc Cucurella? At one point while at Brighton, he didn’t just have the best head of hair, he was also in possession of arguably the best left-back ability in the Premier League. Unfortunately, that status was somewhat short-lived.

Following a thoroughly convincing maiden campaign at the Amex, Cucurella was scooped up by Chelsea, who shelled out £62 million on securing the player's services during the 2022 summer transfer window. Cucurella’s debut season at Stamford Bridge was an underwhelming start, with Chelsea finishing outside the top 10, and missing out European qualification entirely.

Yves Bissouma - £25m

The combative midfielder was sensational for the Seagulls over a period of four years. Moving over from Northern France, having made the switch from Lille, the Mali international arrived in Southern England with glowing commendation from Ligue 1 commentators for £15 million. Making the fourth most tackles in the top-flight during the 2021/22 season, having made the sixth most the season before, Bissouma was proving unequivocally that he was one of the best midfielders currently operating in England.

It was Tottenham that consequently landed Bissouma at the end of the 2022 season for a sum of £25 million with add-ons. Although the Malian’s first year at Hotspur Way was rather anticlimactic, the ball-winning midfielder has shown glimpses of what he can do early in the 2023/24 campaign, with two standout performances against Brentford and Man United in Spurs' opening games. With a new manager, and hopefully some much-needed stability, the midfielder can thrive in North London.

Leandro Trossard - £27m

Leandro Trossard was a seriously underrated signing both when he joined Brighton and then again when he left for Arsenal. The Belgian international forward, was brought in from Genk in 2019, and has been developing his game to great effect ever since.

A creative goalscorer, Trossard registered 39 G/A contributions in 121 appearances for the Seagulls before being sold to the Gunners in January 2023 for a fee of £27 million. The forward has demonstrated his efficacy as an invaluable auxiliary player, and since charted 12 G/A following his move to the London Borough of Highbury and Islington.

Neal Maupay - £15m

A player equally renowned for his petty and vindictive on-the-pitch banter as he is for his relatively efficient ability at finding the net, Neal Maupay tends to generate strong emotions from supporters one way or the other. The Frenchman was snatched off Brentford’s hands for a sum of £20 million in 2019, with the charismatic forward in amongst it with a 10-goal tally in his opening Premier League season.

Despite promising a lot when signing, his wastefulness saw Graham Potter dispose of him in the 2022 summer transfer window, charting a loss of £5 million from his sale, recouping just £15 million. Maupay has, thus far, endured a miserable time with the Toffees battling relegation, and scored just once last term.

Ben White - £50m

The player teamed up with Brighton in 2014 as a 16-year-old but only chalked up one full season in the club’s blue and white colours after a successful loan spell at Leeds United, before being sold to Arsenal for north of £50 million in 2021. Since his move, White has been a prominent figure in the Emirates dressing room, received a call-up to Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad, and was ever-present during Arsenal's title push last term. The centre-back turned right-back is set for another monumental season for the Gunners, with the North Londoners fighting on both Premier league and Champions League fronts.

Dan Burn - £13m

Dan Burn could have made a living off a number of avenues if football wasn’t his forte. From nightclub door-keeping, to getting a quid every time someone asks how tall he is, the 6’6 left-back is quite the lumbering sight to behold running down the flank.

The lanky Geordie signed from West Londoners, Fulham in 2018, and was a mainstay in Brighton’s XI over three seasons, In the 2022 January transfer window, Burn realised a boyhood dream of becoming a Newcastle United player by signing for a reported fee of £13 million.

The fullback has thoroughly enjoyed his time on Tyneside thus far, becoming a mainstay in the Magpies' starting XI under Eddie Howe, helping them to a fourth-place finish, and even starring in a League Cup final defeat to Manchester United.

Anthony Knockaert - £10m

Anthony Knockaert is a player Brighton fans will look back on fondly in years to come. The right-winger was a major part of the Seagulls side that earned promotion to the Premier League in 2017, and was named in the 2016/17 EFL Championship Team of the Year in the process.

The Frenchman spent three happy seasons on the South Coast before being loaned out to West Londoners, Fulham in 2019, and then sealing permanent switch to the Cottagers in 2020 for £10 million. The forward has gone on to be a solid Championship player, helping Fulham during the 2021-22 season to promotion, and has since been loaned out to both Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town where his career seems to have plateaued, although he did feature in Huddersfield's relegation-avoiding campaign last season.