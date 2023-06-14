Brighton are currently a melting pot for young talent. The club’s recruitment policy has been a huge part of the Seagulls’ rise from Premier League strugglers to Europa League qualifiers. In recent times, we’ve seen Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella, Neal Maupay, Ben White, and Alexis Mac Allister leave for big fees. The south-coast side have reinvested exceptionally, and as the club’s new generation of exciting prospects begin to germinate, Brighton will be looking to further their hefty profits, with several players having the potential to bank them a fortune…

Moises Caicedo

The transfer acumen of Brighton’s recruitment team is such that the Seagulls seemingly plucked Moises Caicedo out of nowhere. In 2021 the Ecuadorian international was an unknown, plying his trade in the Serie A of his native Ecuador for Independiente Del Valle. Capturing the affections of Brighton, and former sporting director, Dan Ashworth, the promising 19-year-old was brought to England for just £4.5 million. After just one full season sporting the colours of the south-coast side, the defensive midfielder’s impact was so profound, that his contributions helped his club to their highest-ever finish, and a shot at the Europa League.

Caicedo’s rise, like many of Brighton’s young stars, has been organically nurtured by both Graham Potter and Roberto de Zerbi. Inevitably, the South American’s performances have garnered interest from all over Europe, with Arsenal favourites to acquire his signature in a deal touted to be worth over £60 million.

Evan Ferguson

Evan Ferguson seems to have a permanent expression of disbelief adorned on his face, almost refusing to believe his luck, as he lives out many a teenage boy’s dream. The 2022/2023 season was a watershed year for the young Irishman, who shot onto the scene at both club and international level. While he’ll no doubt be advised to extend his stay in Brighton to continue the trajectory of rapid development, it’ll come as no surprise that the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham have been lurking, with future price tags of £50 to £100 million being bandied around according to several reports.

Julio Enciso

There has been somewhat of a teen revolution at Brighton, with Evan Ferguson, Moises Caicedo, and Jeremy Sarmiento all signing on the dotted line, with both parties having their eyes fixated on future progression. Julio Enciso is another such example of a player already giving everyone a taste of what is to come. The Paraguayan international has chalked up 30 appearances for Brighton already, scoring some absolute corkers in the process, and winning the Premier League Goal of the Season Award for his effort against Manchester City. As he improves game-by-game, Enciso’s value is set to skyrocket with Manchester City already reportedly interested.

Karou Mitoma

Ange Postecoglou took advantage of his comprehensive knowledge of the J-League to bring numerous Japanese stars to Europe, so naturally, the big Australian has been linked to yet another following his appointment at Spurs. Karou Mitoma was uncovered at Kawasaki Frontale by Brighton in 2021 and has since bagged ten goals and eight assists in just 41 appearances for the club. The Japan international was bought for a snip of £3 million, but BBC Sport's Garth Crooks is already pricing him at £70 million. Although Tottenham are said to be interested, several clubs, including Manchester United circling.