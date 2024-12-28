Brighton are set to recall Argentina sensation Valentin Barco from his loan spell at Sevilla in January and send him to FC Porto, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Seagulls splashed around £8m to sign the left-back in the January 2024 transfer window, bringing him from Boca Juniors after a stellar campaign saw him become one of the most highly-rated prospects in South America.

Barco struggled to adapt to the Premier League however and found himself way down the pecking order under Roberto Di Zerbi, before being loaned out to five-time Europa League winners Sevilla during the summer after Fabian Hurzeler added Turkey international Ferdi Kadioglu to his side in his position.

Sources: FC Porto Move for Barco

Clubs in talks over loan with buy option

But as we approach the halfway point of the season, Barco has made just three starts in the Spanish top-flight this season and now looks set to cut his stay short by returning to the Amex Stadium in the new year before heading out on a new loan.

GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed that Portuguese giants FC Porto are in talks with the Seagulls about a loan move for the 20-year-old full-back, with an option to buy worth around €10m (£8.3m).

Capped once by Argentina, Barco wants to play regularly and that position is currently well equipped at Brighton with Pervis Estupinan and Kadioglu competing to become the first-choice options in the Premier League.

That has seen Barco's pathway blocked and after his initial struggles during his first half-season with the club, it seems they may be willing to get their money back and move on with Porto looking to add him to their roster with current left-back options Wendell and Francisco Moura currently injured.

Barco, who has been described as 'The Argentinian Marcelo', should be recalled from his current spell in Spain once the transfer window re-opens and then is expected to head to Portugal for at least the rest of the current campaign.

