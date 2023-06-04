Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is ‘expected to leave early in the window’ to join fellow Premier League club Liverpool, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have been flirting with a move for the midfielder following their failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham, and Jacobs has claimed their midfield target Mac Allister will leave early in the window.

Brighton transfer news – Alexis Mac Allister

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool are looking to finalise the deal as early as next week as they wish to start their summer overhaul on the front foot.

Reports from the reputable Argentine newspaper La Nacion have stated the 24-year-old will sign a five-year-deal, worth £60m, and will earn £100k-a-week.

This prospective deal with the Merseyside-based outfit would see his weekly wage packet doubled as at Brighton, he pockets a hefty £50,000 per week.

However, Chelsea have also entered the race late on with newly appointed boss Mauricio Pochettino a keen admirer of his fellow countryman, according to The Guardian.

A host of other Premier League clubs – including the Manchester-based duo - may look to hijack the move, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti previously told GIVEMESPORT.

What did Ben Jacobs say about Brighton and Alexis Mac Allister?

Jacobs expects an official announcement of the Argentine’s move to Anfield to be made early in the window.

The journalist also applauded the south coast club for their clever business, by renewing the contracts of both Mac Allister and his teammate, Moises Caicedo.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Brighton will get a bit of fantastic business for sure. And that’s why they were smart to renew Mac Allister, much like Caicedo, to protect the value of the player. But he will leave, and he’ll leave early and I expect this one to be done early in the window, as well.”

What will Alexis Mac Allister bring to Anfield?

A World Cup winner's medal, for one.

Mac Allister proved his worth in a star-studded Argentina team in Qatar and even provided a decisive assist in the final, in which his nation won via penalties.

But, domestically for Brighton, he was equally great, scoring on 12 occasions and providing a further three assists for his teammates in 40 appearances.

It is not just his goal-scoring exploits that deem him an attractive prospect, as he has – on average – a pass completion rate of 86% and completes 0.47 through balls per 90 with the latter placing him in the top 5% among his positional peers, according to Fbref.

He is a brilliant carrier of the ball and would fill the void left by the departing trio of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 24-year-old has been hugely influential in Brighton over the course of his time at the club and has racked up 21 goal contributions in 98 appearances in the Premier League, according to Transfermarkt.

It’s been this Europa League-securing campaign, however, which he has stood out in, showcasing he would add some much-needed creativity and flair to Klopp’s lethargic midfield.