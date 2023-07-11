The term “project” runs the risk of becoming a tired phrase in football.

Any avant-garde, forward-thinking manager or sporting director is expected to come with a ready-made “project” in order to distance themselves from the career-ending tarnish of being a “dinosaur”.

In Brighton & Hove Albion’s case, the implementation of their own project isn’t a pretentious attempt at earning themselves the title of buzz-word-infatuated progressives who are driven by a substance-less vision and is instead a simple, brilliantly effective, and exquisitely executed plan that has continuously paid dividends.

The so-called “moneyball” approach is employed with such nimble efficacy that Brighton’s analytical, data-driven strategy is both versatile and adaptable to all types of managers, players, and styles.

With Roberto De Zerbi now at the helm, the impressive Seagulls have Europa League football to look forward to next season, and with that comes the prospect of signing some exciting new additions that are in keeping with the club’s transfer policy. The mix of touted signings and the current crop of players could see Brighton line up completely differently come the start of next season…

GK - Jason Steele

Jason Steele was a goalkeeper that started out life as a professional footballer with a promising career ahead of him.

Representing the Three Lions at every age group level, the 6’2 shot-stopper was called-up to the Team GB squad for the 2012 Olympics at just 21 years of age.

Following several moves within the insular realms of the EFL, the Middlesbrough academy graduate found himself down the road at struggling Sunderland, a dismal, and subsequently forgettable spell for the player who was left at a career crossroads.

Now experiencing quite the renaissance down on the south-coast, the keeper is Brighton’s fully-fledged number one, and could foreseeably retain his spot in De Zerbi’s team as of next season.

RB - James Milner

In an era where professionalism is held in the highest regard, it’s remarkably impressive that James Milner is still lauded by his counterparts as the embodiment of the term due to his unwavering determination to prolong his football career.

Still playing at the highest level of the game, the 37-year-old will be taking to the field with a number of players who weren’t even born when he made his debut in 2002.

Following old pal, Adam Lallana down to the south coast from Liverpool, the veteran, who is utilised more as a utility player these days, will be turning out for his seventh club in 21 years.

CB - Lewis Dunk

Lewis Dunk really is Mr. Brighton & Hove Albion. The longest-serving player currently at the Amex, the towering defender has been with the Seasiders since the days League One football was in town.

13 years since the club captain made the step-up from academy freshman to the senior setup, the born-and-bred Brighton star has been an ever-constant and a player an entire generation of Seagulls fans will have grown up with.

Set to lead his side out for their first-ever taste of European football in next season’s Europa League, the 31-year-old will hope he can contribute to another memorable year in Southern England.

CB - Adam Webster

Jamie Carragher famously labelled Adam Webster as the best central defensive passer in the league, a glowing commendation, and an attribute that has seen him become a regular for Brighton for several seasons.

A key enabler for how Roberto De Zerbi wants to play, it’s perhaps a little absurd that the 28-year-old is yet to receive the call from Gareth Southgate and England.

Having made 27 appearances last season, the 6’2 centre-half was reduced to a more rotational capacity. Now that Levi Colwill is out of the picture, Webster may well become a more ever-present figure in the starting XI next term.

LB - Pervis Estupiñán

Pervis Estupiñán was a revelation and arguably, the best left-back in the Premier League during the 22-23 campaign.

The Ecuadorian international was sublime for the Seagulls following his £15 million move from Villareal last summer.

Featuring in 35 of the 38 scheduled games, the player was a mainstay under both Potter and De Zerbi.

Estupiñán integrates a seasoned defensive nous with an ability to trouble defences with his wicked delivery.

Having notched up eight assists last term, the only way is up for the 25-year-old.

CM - Maxime Lopez

Sassuolo central defensive midfielder, Maxime Lopez is reportedly a player on the Seagulls’ radar.

The Frenchman is in-line to reunite with his former boss, De Zerbi, with the pair having previously worked together in Italy.

The Italian gaffer is patently fond of Lopez’s offerings, and with the pre-existing ties, a promise of European football, and an exciting way of playing, Lopez could well be enticed.

CM - Mahmoud Dahoud

Originally thought of as one of Europe’s most exciting up-and-coming central midfielders, Syrian-born Mahmoud Dahoud hasn’t quite hit the heights that were expected of him.

Now 27, the former Borussia Dortmund playmaker is seeking to rebuild his career and legacy in the Premier League after leaving the Yellow and Blacks following the expiration of his contract, and joining up with Brighton on a free transfer.

Dahoud is the ideal midfield candidate for Roberto De Zerbi, through the German international’s ability to tirelessly press with supreme intensity.

RM - Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer is returning from a European Championship bearing positive news - a luxury few Englishmen have been able to experience over the years.

The Man City midfielder was instrumental in helping the Young Lions to their first under-21 Euros victory since 1984.

The 21-year-old City academy alumni has little senior experience, featuring sporadically for Guardiola’s treble-winning side last term, and could certainly benefit from a loan spell in the top flight, with Brighton reportedly circling.

CAM - Mohammed Kudus

As the Netherlands’ most successful football club, Ajax unsurprisingly generate their fair share of talent.

Brought in from Danish side, Nordsjælland in 2020, Ghanaian, Mohammed Kudus enjoyed a memorable season at the Johan Cruyff Arena, scoring 18 and assisting 11, including a brilliantly taken goal against Liverpool at Anfield in last season’s Champions League.

The dynamic attacking midfielder is a joy to watch, and his intelligent, often intricate ability to create space and fashion cute passes for his teammates is a trait Brighton and De Zerbi may well have picked up on with them reportedly interested in bringing the player to the Premier League.

LM - Kaoru Mitoma

Kaoru Mitoma is another example of just how watertight the Brighton hierarchy's recruitment procedures are.

The Japanese winger was plucked from relative obscurity in the J-League in the summer of 2021.

Enjoying a loan to Belgian Premier division side, Union SG during the 21-22 season, the Japan international was given a shot in Graham Potter’s Premier League side, and he didn’t disappoint.

Registering 18 G/A involvements in 41 games, he was not only a mainstay but also an emphatic contributor.

ST - Joao Pedro

Joining from Watford for a club-record fee, the £30 million forward has been primed for a move back to the Premier League following the Hornets’ relegation in 2022.

The Brazilian endured an underwhelming season with Watford last time round, with the club finishing in their lowest league position in almost a decade.

The 21-year-old came to England with seemingly limitless potential, and although his progression certainly seems to have stagnated somewhat under Watford’s merry-go-round of managers, the discerning Brighton recruitment team clearly recognise his talents, and his evident ability to score goals with 32 to his name.

Brighton XI