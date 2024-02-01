Highlights Bryan Gil wants to stay at Tottenham Hotspur and is not looking to move to another club before the transfer deadline.

Despite limited playing time, the 22-year-old winger believes he can establish himself at Hotspur Way and is reluctant to go out on loan.

Gil has struggled to make an impact at Tottenham, with only two assists in 41 appearances.

Bryan Gil wants to stay at Tottenham Hotspur despite interest from Premier League rivals Brighton, Sky Sports' Michael Bridge has informed GIVEMESPORT while reporting live from Hotspur Way.

The Spain international has managed only a bit-part role under Ange Postecoglou this season, but remains keen to establish himself rather than seek first-team opportunities elsewhere.

Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Fiorentina interested in deal

The Daily Mail reported on January 30th that Brighton had opened talks with Spurs over a loan deal for the 22-year-old. It was said that Gil will be allowed to leave Tottenham before the deadline and in addition to the Seagulls, Nottingham Forest and Fiorentina hold an interest in the Spanish attacker.

Dan Kilpatrick followed up on deadline day morning by stating that Brighton were still pushing to secure a late deal, while Corriere dello Sport echoed claims of Tottenham being prepared to part with Gil - and even stated that the winger is desperate to leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

However, Michael Bridge has provided different information when speaking directly to GIVEMESPORT, claiming the former Sevilla prodigy is keen to stay in north London.

Gil doesn't want deadline day move

Speaking directly to GMS from Hotspur Way, the Sky Sports reporter explained that Gil isn't looking to move before the 11pm transfer cut-off and wants to remain part of the Tottenham squad.

"Bryan Gil has interest from Brighton and a few clubs abroad. My understanding is that he actually wants to stay, so he may need some convincing to go back on loan. That's the information I've got in terms of outgoings."

Winger struggling for impact at Hotspur Way

Gil arrived at Tottenham with plenty of buzz in summer 2021. Signed from Sevilla after impressing in a season-long loan at Eibar, many felt Spurs had picked up a real gem. At that point, Gil was part of the Spanish national team setup, having also featured for the sides that won silver at the 2020 Olympics and the title at the U19 European Championship in 2019.

Thus far, however, Gil just hasn't delivered on his potential. He's made 41 appearances for Spurs but only nine of those have been in the Premier League and just two have been starts. Across all competitions, there have only actually been four occasions in which he's played a full ninety minutes, which perhaps highlights a lack of athleticism as well as the extent to which managers view him as expendable.

Having produced only two assists for Spurs, Gil's struggled to deliver the kind of output expected of a forward player at a club like Tottenham, especially one who cost an initial £21.6m. Tellingly, he was allowed to spend the second half of last season on loan at Valencia.

Aged 22, there is still time for Gil to turn his career around and his reluctance to leave Spurs suggests he doesn't feel out of his depth at this level, which can only be a good thing. But it could be argued that he'd be in a stronger position heading into next season by proving that elsewhere, rather than taking scraps of game-time as part of Tottenham's current squad.