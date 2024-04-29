Highlights Brighton could be in the market for a new manager at the end of the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion have endured a disappointing season under Roberto De Zerbi, and Richard Keys has now claimed he's set to be replaced by Brentford manager Thomas Frank during the summer.

De Zerbi guided the Seagulls to European football after an impressive campaign, but a host of injuries throughout the squad mixed with a hectic fixture schedule has led to Brighton struggling this term. The Italian coach has been linked with a host of different jobs of late, including Liverpool, so the South Coast club might have to prepare for life without him.

The Bees certainly won't want to lose Frank despite their struggles in the Premier League this season, but it will be interesting to see whether he's keen to take on a fresh challenge in the summer.

De Zerbi to Leave Brighton With Frank Incoming

Richard Keys believes there will be a change in the dugout

Writing in his blog on Monday morning, presenter Keys has suggested that De Zerbi will leave the club at the end of the season, with Frank set to be appointed as the new Brighton manager...

"It’s over. Brighton’s latest defeat means that only Sheff U [Sheffield United], Burnley and [Nottingham] Forest have a worse record than theirs this season. They’ve won just six of their last 28. If Sean Dyche, David Moyes or any other domestic coach had a record like that there would be screams for them to be sacked. The Italian will leave at the end of the season - I’m hearing to be replaced by Thomas Frank, who can think himself unlucky not to have been linked with bigger jobs. Liverpool? Why not?"

It will certainly be an interesting development if true. Although De Zerbi has been linked with a departure, nothing appears to be set in stone at the moment. Reports did suggest that the Italian coach could be an option for Liverpool, but Sky Sports claimed back in April that he wasn't among the leading contenders to take over from Jurgen Klopp.

Frank has done an excellent job at Brentford over the years, guiding them to the Premier League and establishing them as a top-flight club. The Bees haven't shown much progress this year, and despite Brentford's guaranteed survival, they've sailed close to the relegation zone all season.

Brighton's Struggles This Season Understandable

Injuries and European distractions

De Zerbi's side were competing in the Europa League this season - the first time Brighton have ever participated in European competition. It was an incredible achievement for the Seagulls to be involved, but it's undoubtedly had an impact on their overall performance this season.

Injuries to the likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson, and Pervis Estupinan, to name a few, have hampered their progress. The hectic fixture schedule may have contributed to these injuries, and it's hardly a surprise that they've dropped off this term.